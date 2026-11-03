Oyo: OYRTMA launches 2026 ember months campaign, warns motorists against reckless driving

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) has urged motorists and other road users to exercise caution, adhere strictly to traffic regulations, and shun reckless driving during the festive season to avert road crashes and avoidable loss of lives.

The Authority issued the charge on Monday during the official flag-off of its 2026 Ember Months Safety Campaign, held at its headquarters at the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman of OYRTMA, Maj. Adesagba Adekoya (retd), stated that elevated vehicular traffic, driver impatience, and the general rush associated with end-of-year festivities remain primary drivers of road crashes during the ember period.

He urged motorists to place premium value on their lives and those of fellow road users, noting that compliance with traffic codes is fundamentally for their own protection.

“The ember months are characterised by increased vehicular movement, impatience, and rush. I want to appeal to all road users that no journey is worth your life. Obedience to traffic rules is not for OYRTMA; it is for your own safety,” Adekoya said.

The OYRTMA chairman cautioned motorists against running red lights, driving against the flow of traffic (one-way), overloading, and driving under the influence of alcohol, warning that such reckless infractions severely endanger innocent lives.

He particularly appealed to commercial transport operators to exercise restraint and avoid prioritising excessive daily returns over passenger safety.

“Do not drink and drive. Do not overload your vehicles. Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy and in good mechanical condition. If you are fatigued, please pull over and rest. We want every road user to arrive home safely to their families,” he stated.

The campaign, themed “Safe Road, Safe Life: Drive Responsibly During These Ember Months,” is designed to promote responsible driving habits and eliminate traffic-related fatalities across Oyo State throughout the festive period.

As part of the initiative, an extensive public enlightenment rally was conducted across strategic transit hubs in Ibadan, including Agodi, Mokola, Ojoo, Iwo Road, Dugbe, Eleyele, Ona-Ara, Mapo, Egbeda, Akobo, Olodo, and Akinyele.

The Authority disclosed that the campaign has also been expanded across other major geopolitical zones and towns in the state, including Ogbomoso, Oyo, Eruwa, Saki, and Iseyin.

To deepen community reach, OYRTMA noted that sustained advocacy outreaches were held at central mosques during Friday Jumat services and churches during Sunday worship sessions to engage religious leaders and faith communities on road safety ethics.

Adekoya assured residents that the enforcement and public enlightenment exercises will run throughout the ember months, expressing optimism that strict compliance with safety guidelines will drastically reduce road casualties.

He reiterated the Authority’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, ensuring that motorists and commuters experience safe, crash-free travels throughout the festive season.