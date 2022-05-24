Oyo/Osun Customs intercept 141 drums of petrol, generate over N5 billion as revenue in April 

AN attempt to smuggle a petroleum product to another country was thwarted by operatives of Oyo/Osun area command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) when they intercepted 141 drums of 200 litres each of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol.

Disclosing this to journalists on Monday, the Customs Area Controller, Babajide Jaiyeoba, said that the drums, with their contents totalling 28,200 litres, were intercepted in Komu-Igbojaiye axis at Oke Ogun in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Comptroller, who described the smugglers as unpatriotic Nigerians, recalled that the area command had earlier made a seizure of 101 drums of 200 litres each and 609 kegs of 25 litres each of same petroleum product within the Oyo/Osun Command’s area of coverage during the last press briefing.

Also, the area command collected a total of N5,436,756,547.04 billion as revenue in April, which indicated an increase of N905,917,556.46 million when compared with the amount collected within the same period in 2021.

This made the total revenue collected from January to April to be N19,031,603,833.66 billion.

Further in its anti-smuggling operation, the Comptroller stated further that between March 11 and May 23, the area command made series of interceptions comprising 76 seizures and four suspects’ detention.





Among the seizures were 2,198 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 2,015 frozen poultry products, nine used vehicles, 45 bales of second hand clothing, 16 sacks of used shoes and bags, 80 pieces of used tyres, computer accessories, motorcycle parts, 16 kegs of 25-litre vegetable oil and other household items, with a Duty Paid Value of N151,003,043 million.

In addition, 67 compressed wraps of cannabis were also intercepted by the command’s operatives with three suspects arrested.

Comptroller Jaiyeoba, however, said that the cannabis wraps and the suspects had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for investigation and prosecution in line with statutory regulations.

Saying that the achievements being showcased were made possible through credible intelligence and effective collaboration between the command’s officers and men, various intervention arms and the general public, the Area Controller said that it helped in tackling the fight against smuggling and illegitimate cross border trade.

He also expressed appreciation to all sister security agencies for their cooperation with the command in the discharge of its statutory duties, and reassured the people of the two states under his command’s coverage of its resolve to improve on service delivery by suppressing smuggling and preventing consumption of unwholesome products.

