Oyo/Osun Customs generates N81.8bn in 10 months

The Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Area Command, generated ₦81.8 billion in revenue between January and October 2026, representing a 5.3 per cent increase over the amount collected during the corresponding period in 2025.

The Command, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Abdulmalik A. Akintola, disclosed that it collected a total of ₦81,875,361,828.95 within the 10-month period, attributing the growth to improved revenue monitoring, effective supervision and the commitment of officers deployed to various excise factories.

The Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Wale Moses Adewole, commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the Service’s management team for their leadership, strategic direction and institutional support.

Adewole noted that the policies, operational reforms and management initiatives introduced under the Comptroller-General had enhanced operational efficiency, strengthened revenue monitoring and improved revenue performance across commands.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration, accountability and sustained engagement with stakeholders in maintaining revenue growth, adding that strict compliance with existing regulations remained essential to consolidating the achievement.

The Acting Controller assured the Comptroller-General and the management team of the Command’s commitment to strengthening the monitoring of excise activities, improving operational efficiency and promoting voluntary compliance among stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to support the Nigeria Customs Service’s mandates of revenue generation, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling in furtherance of national economic development.