Oyo/Osun Customs Area Controller charges 74 newly promoted officers on discipline

The Area Controller of the Oyo/Osun Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Gambo Iyere Aliyu, has charged 74 newly promoted officers to exhibit greater commitment, discipline, and professionalism in the discharge of their statutory duties.

The Comptroller gave the charge on Wednesday during the decoration ceremony for the promoted officers across various cadres of the Service.

Congratulating the officers on what he described as their well-deserved elevation, Comptroller Aliyu reminded them that their new ranks come with higher responsibilities.

He further urged the officers to redouble their efforts and uphold the core values of the Service while delivering on the Command’s mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and suppression of smuggling.

The Area Controller also encouraged all officers and men of the Command to engage in continuous capacity-building programmes to enhance their efficiency and improve overall service delivery.

The ceremony was graced by senior officers, colleagues, and family members, who joined in celebrating the achievements of the newly promoted officers.

