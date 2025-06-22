Oyo: Oluyole LG peaceful, won’t condone lawlessness – Council boss warns

The Executive Chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area, Hon. Akeem Olatunji, has reiterated the council’s commitment to peace, law, and order, declaring that while the local government remains a hospitable environment for all law-abiding residents and visitors, it will not tolerate any act of lawlessness or deliberate violation of the state’s laws.

Olatunji made the declaration recently following an incident involving a group of herders who violated the Oyo State Anti-Open Grazing Law.

According to eyewitness accounts, the herders led their cattle across a major highway within the Oluyole axis along Onipe village, causing a moving truck to collide with the animals and resulting in a serious road accident.

The collision caused property damage, disrupted traffic, and sparked panic among road users and residents. However, the Idi-Ayunre Police Division promptly responded, deploying personnel to restore public order in the area.

Reacting to the development, the council boss described the incident as “unacceptable and a direct affront to public safety and the rule of law.” He said:

“Oluyole is a peaceful land. We welcome everyone who abides by the law, regardless of background or occupation. But let me be very clear: we will not condone any lawless act capable of threatening the peace and security of our people.

“The Anti-Open Grazing Law is in full effect in Oyo State, and no one has the right to flout it without facing the consequences.”

Olatunji stressed that the council, in collaboration with the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority and other security agencies, would ensure that those found guilty of violating the law are prosecuted accordingly.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned in this case. This is not just about enforcing the law, but also about setting a precedent that reinforces the message that Oyo State is governed by laws. Anyone who chooses to ignore them must be ready to face justice,” he stated.

He also called on community leaders, traditional rulers, and stakeholders to intensify advocacy and sensitisation efforts within their communities, especially among nomadic and pastoral groups, on the need to respect the Anti-Open Grazing Law and other extant legislations.

While assuring residents of the council’s commitment to protecting lives and property, Olatunji urged calm and cooperation among citizens and residents.

“We will continue to do all within our power to ensure Oluyole remains safe and prosperous for all. Our peace is non-negotiable, and our laws are meant to be obeyed by everyone equally,” he said.

The incident has since been brought under control, with law enforcement agencies commencing investigations into the matter.

