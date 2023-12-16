The governments of Oyo and Ogun states on Friday took far-reaching decisions on security along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as cases of insecurity reared their heads there during the week.

There were reports of attacks on motorists by suspected kidnappers on the expressway on Monday while another case of attacks was reported on Thursday night on the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road.

Special Adviser on Security to the Oyo State governor, Mr Fatai Owoseni, a retired Commissioner of Police, while speaking with Saturday Tribune on Friday night confirmed that the joint technical committee on security for the two contiguous states decided to strengthen security in the expressway and other roads for the protection of the people.

While disclosing that increased motorized patrol would start today [Saturday] on the identified roads, he noted that spots such as Ibafo and Mowe would witness increased security presence.

On the reported attack on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road on Thursday night, Owoseni said “there was an incident, some people blocked the road and Operation Burst Operatives quickly moved there and cleared them.”

He added that the local government chairman who briefed the joint-security meeting said some victims of the kidnap attack escaped.

Owoseni assured the people that their security would always be a priority of the government.

Contacted on Friday night by Saturday Tribune on the incidents, the Force PRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said: “I am not aware there is a rise in kidnapping in these areas you mentioned. I am, however, aware of one or two cases that are isolated.

“It is important we know that rescue operation is tedious and must be tactical for many reasons and to make sure that the victim is rescued unhurt and safe.

“We are on these cases and making progress. We can only urge victims and their relations to relate and work with the police and security operatives. We need their understanding and support in our operations, especially on rescue operations. We also urge Nigerians to adhere to our rolled-out security tips and make use of our ICT platforms and distress call lines for help when the needs arise.”

Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode road attack

Saturday Tribune gathered that an unspecified number of kidnappers who were fully armed blocked the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode road at Iyana Gedu, by Onigambari Village, on Thursday night disguising as security personnel from afar.

A commercial bus got to the spot with about 13 passengers. The passengers discovered to their shock that they had been ambushed by kidnappers.

One of the victims (names withheld) who was able to eventually escape narrated the horrifying experience they had with the abductors to Saturday Tribune: “We went from Ibadan to Oke Aje Market in Ijebu Ode on the market day which is held every five days. Some of us sell shoes while others trade in children’s fancy dresses. We usually leave the market in the evening to return home.

“On Thursday, at almost 8pm, we were in a commercial bus which we boarded at Iya Ita Roundabout in Ijebu Ode on our way to Ibadan. We were about 13 in the bus. There were three men among us, aside the driver. The rest of us were women.

“We had passed Ogun State into Oyo axis when we got to the kidnappers who suddenly emerged. We thought they were police officers from afar as they flashed their torches. They blocked the road with big and long woods.

“When we got to them, we saw them with masks which only showed their eyes. They held their guns menacingly so much that we could not look at them.

“As they opened the door of the bus, they rained slaps on us.

They started saying: ‘bring money, owo, owo, phone, phone!’ They asked all of us to disembark and forced us to sit in the middle of the road.

“The vehicle that came after us immediately reversed but the driver was hit by a gunshot. Another driver coming from Ibadan was not willing to stop. He increased his speed when he was almost at the spot where we sat and we quickly got up so that he would not run over us.

“He ran over the woods on the road and escaped. One of the woods injured one of the kidnappers in his leg and he started bleeding. This infuriated them and they herded all of us into the bush, shooting indiscriminately. Fortunately, as they were dragging us violently into the bush, seven of us seized the opportunity to escape, but they went away with the remaining passengers. Those of us who escaped were five women and two men.

“When there was silence and vehicles started passing on the road, we came out of hiding. It was a trailer that took me to Ibadan. I didn’t have my shoes on. They were lost in the kidnap incident. We were all severely injured in the bush.”

Another of the escapees said, “We are poor traders. If we had N100,000, would we have left our residences to source for money in another state, with a search for cheap means of transportation? We usually buy food items like cassava flour and rice that our expectant family members would eat whenever we get home. Where do we get money to pay as ransom?

“We pray for God’s mercy. The government should also have pity on the masses and protect us on the highways while we are searching for means of survival for our families,” she said.

Narrating her experience, another victim said: “I trade in shoes. On our way from Ijebu Ode on Thursday, we suddenly met the kidnappers. They stormed the bus we were in and started barking: ‘Your money, your phone!’ We knew immediately that we were in for it.

“They took all our sale proceeds and phones before shepherding us into the bush. However, some of us were able to escape. Others, including the driver, were taken as hostages.”

It was learnt that after police officers from Idi Ayunre Division and other tactical teams including Operation Burst got wind of the kidnap, they went to the scene in several patrol vehicles and started combing the bush to trace the kidnappers.

A credible source informed Saturday Tribune that soldiers were also drafted to the scene to work in synergy with the police operatives.

It was gathered that a kidnap operation was carried out on Wednesday also, close to the same spot where it was done on Thursday.

One victim said: ‘We borrow and take loans so as not to face shame; so that our children would not start misbehaving. That is why we strive to make ends meet. We just pray that our efforts would not be futile.

“We are tired of fears of travelling to trade. The government should help us. These kidnappers also operated on Wednesday. The Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road has been made dangerous for commuters.

“However, the Counter Terrorism Unit (police with red beret) had been working along the road. It’s only that they need additional personnel and those to patrol on the highway constantly.’”

Oyo-Ogun joint meeting

An official statement issued after the joint security meeting between Oyo and Ogun states reads: “The Joint Technical Committee on Security for Oyo and Ogun states, on Friday, assured residents and motorists of adequate security and safety of lives and properties during the Yuletide season, particularly in border areas and highways of both states.

“The committee gave the assurance during a stakeholders’ security meeting held at the Dominion University, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, stating that the meeting was held to strengthen safety measures for both states.

“Addressing journalists before the closed-door meeting, Special Adviser on Security to Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd) and his Ogun State counterpart, AIG Olusola Subair (rtd), explained that it was necessary for the committee to review its activities since inception and strategise to improve the security architecture put in place for the people to enjoy the Yuletide with peace and public order.

“The duo implored members of the public to be security-conscious, noting that security is the obligation of everyone.

“The meeting had in attendance the Special Advisers on Security to both state governors, the Consultant on Security to the Ogun State governor, the Special Adviser on Homeland Security to the Oyo State governor, the Executive Assistant on Security to the Oyo State governor, service commanders in both states and other key stakeholders in the security sector.

“Owoseni and Subair added that traffic officers and highway managers have been included in the stakeholders’ meeting to ensure public order on highways, enjoining members of the public to always report any suspicious act to the security agents and control centres of both states.

“Owoseni said: ‘The media have been following happenings on Lagos-Ibadan express road. You are aware that in 2021, the governments of Oyo and Ogun states met and put in place a joint committee on security for the two states. So, this is a baby of that body, which has been named the Technical Working Group

“‘Since 2021, in furtherance of the communiqué made by the two governors, this group has been meeting to look at areas of concern with regards to security and safety for the two states. This is just another one of those meetings that we have called to review the strategy that has been in place on our highways.

“‘This is the festive season where more people will use our highways. So, we are here to look at what we have in place and see if there are gaps there. We want to look at those cases that have come out in the media which, in some cases, were over-dramatised or exaggerated.

“‘So, we want to look at the whole thing altogether and see how we can reinvigorate what we are doing on the road so that we can give assurance to motorists not just for people in Oyo and Ogun states but everyone that uses the highway.

“‘We want to reassure them that the governors of the two states are determined and deliberate with what they are doing to ensure that we have a safer and more secure highway during this yuletide period.

“‘You can see we have the commanders of the security agencies of both states and the heads of other security agencies. You can also see that the traffic people are here, because we are looking at both traffic and security management together.

“‘Once again, we assure motorists and everyone in both states and people that are not from the two states of their safety and security on the road.

“‘We also want to implore them to know that, for security, it is an obligation to know that spread across everybody. They should also, at this period, raise their security consciousness. If they see something, they should say something. If you notice any security suspicion, especially in Oyo State, call the 615 emergency number and, as a government, we will do something.’

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Security to the Ogun State governor, AIG Subair (rtd), said the Technical Working Group met to review the existing security strategies put in place to secure the inter-state highways with a view to stepping up the security of lives and property and safety measures for a safe and more secure road for motorists.

“Speaking on the communique issued after the stakeholders’ meeting, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, said the committee reviewed the existing security apparatus and strategies put in place to secure the inter-state highways with a view to stepping up security of lives and properties and the safety measures for a safe and more secured roads for motorists.

“‘Motorists are enjoined to cooperate with security operatives and report any acts of misconduct using the national emergency security number 112, the Oyo state citizens enquiry number 615, the Ogun state Police control number 08081770416 and Oyo state police control number 07055495413 and 0801768614,’ CP Hamzat said.

“Commending the Oyo and Ogun state governors for prioritising security matters as well as the efforts of the technical working committee on security for both states, the Chancellor, Dominion University, Ibadan, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun, confirmed that kidnapping and banditry had reduced drastically on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“He stressed that adequate security is the pointer to economic buoyancy, advising travellers during the Yuletide season to be conscious of their movement.”

