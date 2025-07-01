Oyo-Ogbomoso road: Contractor promises to deliver project before Sept 2026 deadline

The new contractor handling the Oyo-Ogbomoso dual carriage way project, JRB Construction Company Ltd, has assured that the project will be completed earlier than the September 2026 deadline.

The JRB Technical Project Manager, Joseph Onche, gave the assurance on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen at the project site in Ogbomoso.

Onche said the company got the contract in March and moved to the site immediately, explaining that the entire 53 kilometres Oyo-Ogbomoso road project was initially awarded to another company.

He said JRB got the contract after it was terminated from the initial contractor, “to finish the remaining 36 kilometres within 18 months.

“We have mobilised to the site, and have commenced work immediately after we got the contract in March,

“So far, we’ve spent three months on it now, so we’re sure of completing the project before the timeline of the 18 months.

“We have been active, we’ve carried out investigations to help us determine the current status of the project, which have given us the impetus to do the best we can to address other critical issues,” Onche said.

The contractor further assured Nigerians that indigenous construction companies were capable of delivering quality road projects.

“Though, there could be one or more challenges from people who don’t believe in us, but we believe in ourselves.

“And we have the capacity and knowledge to deliver, we have professional and qualified engineers with us to deliver this project effectively,” he added.

On his part, the JRB project manager, Ajmal Khan, assured the people of Ogbomoso and all motorists plying the Oyo-Ogbomoso routes that his company would deliver a quality and durable road.

Speaking on the quality of work done on the Oyo-Ogbomoso road project, the Federal Controller of Works, in Oyo State, Victor Aina, confirmed that the contractor was working according to specification so far.

According to Aina, the project is being executed in strict compliance with the approved engineering standards, technical specifications and best practices as prescribed by the Federal Ministry of Works.

“All construction materials of the project, including lateritic sub-base, undergo rigorous laboratory testing and on-site verification before approval.

“These procedures are guided by the Federal Ministry of Works Standards and Specifications and the Standard Conditions of Contract.

“The Honourable Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, remains determined and committed to delivering infrastructure that guarantees quality, safety, durability and value for taxpayers’ money,” the controller stated.

Oyo-Ogbomoso section of the Ibadan – Ilorin Road is a crucial road in South-Western Nigeria, serving as a link between the South-Western and Northern regions of the country.

The Federal Government, on Feb. 20, terminated the 52 kilometres Oyo–Ogbomoso dual carriage way contract, which had been awarded to Reynolds Construction Company (RCC).

The decision, according to the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, was the commitment of President Bola Tinubu towards the quick completion of the project.

He said the President was committed to easing the difficulties faced by haulage trailers transporting goods and agricultural products from the North to Lagos, as well as the challenges experienced by road users.

Meanwhile, some motorists plying the road have lauded the Federal Government for its decision to complete the project, which had been delayed for too long.

Two commercial drivers, Sola Olugbode and Azeez Muritala, appreciated President Tinubu for taking action that would lead to the completion of the project.

According to Olugbode, the old road, which has been in a deplorable condition for a long time, has claimed an uncountable number of lives as a result of auto crashes.

While Muritala said the completion of the road would enhance smooth vehicular movement and ease challenges facing traders transporting goods from North to South and vice versa.

Also, Mr Jude Alabi and Isiaka Adeleke, who are commercial motorcycle operators, in their separate remarks expressed joy over the ongoing project, saying its completion would put an end to accidents on the road.

