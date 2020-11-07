Oyo offers 1980 free operations, treatment of 98,000 during health mission

Oyo State government said its free health mission to the 33 local government areas and 35 LCDA had performed 1980 free operations and treatment of 98,000 people with various ailments like malaria, respiratory tract infection, diabetes and hypertension.

Governor Seyi Makinde, at the closing ceremony of the state’s free health mission at the Basorun Primary Health Care Centre, Oluwonla, Ibadan said the exercise will now hold quarterly to improve the health status of people in the state.

The governor speaking through Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, Oyo State, Secretary to the state government, said the free health mission was to move healthcare to people’s doorstep because of inherited challenges facing the healthcare system, including poor economy, the inadequacy of manpower, accessibility to healthcare facilities, provision of up-to-date equipment to deliver optimal service and need for effective uptake of available service.

The free health mission, the governor said underscores the administration’s commitment to its health agenda that is focused on providing an all-inclusive healthcare package with special attention to the vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women and children under five.

He added: “Issues of women and children are very dear to the heart of this administration and will continue to receive priority attention. These had led to the various initiatives like TOMOTIYA, semi-autonomy to some selected secondary health facilities and community midwifery.”

Governor Makinde, however, urged that individuals enrol in the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme and keep safe as COVID-19 is still around.

Dr Wale Falana, Director, Secondary Healthcare, Oyo State Ministry of Health and the free health mission team lead said hypertension topped the list of condition attended to in adults while commonest in children were malaria and respiratory tract infection.

