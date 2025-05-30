Oyo Obaship bill: Don’t subject Alaafin stool to political ridicule — Group tells lawmakers

An ethno-cultural group under the aegis of Oyo Alaafin Society Abuja has called for a review of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, CAP. 37, of Oyo State, bill, 2025 passed by the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The Group’s position was contained in a statement jointly signed by Chairman, Oyo Forum, Engineer Segun Owolabi and Chairman, Media/Publicity Committee, Ambassador Tunde Mustapha, who aligned with the elevation of some Ibas as proposed in the piece of legislation, however, warned against distortion of historical and cultural values.

“Recently, the Oyo State House of Assembly, in line with its mandate as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) of Federal Republic of Nigeria to make laws for the good governance, peace, tranquillity, fairness, justice, progress, unity and general well-being of the citizenry of the State, embarked on amendment to the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, CAP. 37, of Oyo State bill, 2025.

“The bill seeks to amend the Act that setup the Council of Oba in Oyo State. However, a particular caveat among the clauses that were introduced tends to desecrate and destroy our cherished common cultural heritage and value of Alaafin stool.

“Our esteemed political leader(s) and other strata of leadership of our State should be reminded that the Alaafin institution goes beyond cities, towns, and villages in the present form of Oyo State but reaches the entire Yoruba land and race.

“The Alaafin institution should be revered, cherished, adored and celebrated by us in Oyo State being a proud host of this exalted heritage rather than subjected to a thing of political ridicule in the name of lawmaking which by implication the amendments sort to portray.

“The Alaafin institution, as a historical entity and common cultural heritage, should be protected by modern laws of governance as done in other countries with such heritage including Western countries that we copied and borrowed modern democratic system of governance trom.

“As a matter of fact, the amendments as proposed, to rotate the Chairmanship of tie Council of Obas, is already causing inter and intra crises among the citizens in cities, towns and villages of Oyo State and beyond. The animosity and strife this has planted i the bods polly of the state be better imagined than being experienced. It can potentially lead to longtime crises and affect negatively our peaceful co-existence as one entity.

“We are not against the elevation of some Obas as proposed in the bill, In actual fact, most of the present Obas in the traditional Council of Oyo State were recommended to be upgraded to beaded King status by institution and instrumentality of the Alaafin for government ratification.

“Albeit, amending the law that set up council of Obas and Chiefs of Oyo State to rotate the Chairmanship of the Council is turning history upside down and forgetting our reputable historical and cultural background.

“In view of the above, the Oyo Forum Abuja heartily call and appeal to our listening Governor, His Excellency Engr. Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde and other political leaders to take a while and see the reason why this bill should not be signed into law as it is presently crafted so as to avoid historical calamity that may lead to unintended consequences in the near future.

“Your Excellency, without yesterday (Oyo Empire led by Alaafin), today would not be a reality (The present Oyo State, led by Governor Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde) and the reality of today would definitely shape tomorrow. Please take a cue from advanced democracy in using the instrumentality of modern governance to protect and preserve our cherished cultural heritage such as the institution of Alaafin so that history will not count us as part of those who destroy it!”

