Oyo NYSC, FrieslandCampina partner to combat global warming

FrieslandCampina has partnered with the National National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Oyo State to rejuvenate the environment through a tree planting initiative aimed at stemming the effect of climate change on the planet.

As a result of the collaboration, the dairy-focused company on Wednesday planted dozens of trees at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Ogbaokuta, Iseyin.

Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, NYSC Oyo State coordinator, who oversaw the tree planting exercise lauded the initiative, describing it as a welcomed development towards ensuring the sustainability of the environment.

Ogbuogebe posited that to address the scourge of climate change, tree-planting is the most effective means of capturing and storing carbon. She noted that tree planting will also help combat pollution, and deforestation, as well as decrease urban flooding.

She said, “this tree planting event is an answered prayer because it will bring solutions to some challenges that have been disturbing us at the orientation camp. While the trees are going to protect the ozone layer that has been depleting, they will also act as windbreakers protecting the camp structure from heavy storms.

“Furthermore, if you take a look around the world you will notice an increase in natural disasters. From heat waves to forest fires and the worst floods in recent memory, the world is facing a climate catastrophe. It is therefore imperative that we come together to ensure climate-friendly mechanisms are adopted.”

Ogbuogebe also disclosed that the tree planting initiative would be upheld and extended to the local governments in the state, saying “all of us have a collective responsibility towards our planet and we must leave a better one for the generations to come.”

She explained that tree planting is still one of the cheapest ways to tackle the climate crisis, calling on other organizations to emulate FrieslandCampina by instituting initiatives to beautify and protect the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Adekunle Olayiwola, FrieslandCampina’s General Manager of Dairy development operation, said the initiative was launched to enable the company to contribute its quota towards safeguarding the planet.

Highlighting the partnership, Olayiwola noted that it would educate corps members on the necessary techniques to take towards protecting the environment.

