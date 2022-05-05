Oyo NUT quadrennial conference: Concerned teachers protest marginalisation in consensus arrangement

Some concerned teachers under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, have expressed displeasure over what they described as marginalisation, in the consensus arrangement put in place ahead of the 15th state quadrennial conference of delegates of the union scheduled to hold on May 11, 2022.

In a petition addressed to the secretary of NUT in Oyo State, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday, the teachers described as unfortunate and unfair the decision by those saddled with the responsibility of coming up with a consensus arrangement to fill the various elective post in the state executive of the union.

The letter read in part: “We write to formally draw your attention to the unfortunate and unfair treatment in the consensus arrangement in the 15th state quadrennial conference of the delegates.

“It is pertinent to point out to the state NUT that this marginalisation as it is inimical to the spirit of trade unionism and it is capable of causing disunity in the union. The majority of Ibadan North Local Government teachers see this as a violation of the constitution of the union and in defiance of the convention of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).”

The letter further read: “This petition is the last report, having exhausted internal mechanism for seeking redress through consultation with various elders and senior comrades that did not yield any favourable results.

“The sidelining of our branch which should ordinarily be given preference for commanding the largest number of teachers and its enviable financial status to the coffers of the union is generally and unanimously resented by teachers in Ibadan North Local Government who feel highly slighted and embarrassed by this development.”

They concluded that: “In the light of the above enumerations, the Ibadan North Local Government branch teachers will like that state NUT to put Ibadan North branch in its pride of place by correcting the errors associated with the sharing formula before the forthcoming conference of delegates takes place.”