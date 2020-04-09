Oyo NUT congratulates Makinde on timely recovery from COVID-19

The leadership of Oyo State Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and its members have joined other people in the state to congratulate the executive governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on his timely recovery from Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

The was contained in a press release made available to Nigerian Tribune and co-signed by the state chairman and secretary; Mr S.T Adedoyin and Mr N.M Abdullahi respectively.

It thus reads: “Your Excellency, there is no doubt about the fact that you are a people’s governor, considering the prayers and fasting raised by trade unions, social and religious groups, families and individuals in the state immediately you revealed your status in a statement on your twitter handle on Monday, 30 March, 2020 that you had tested positive to the virus.

“The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State chapter, hereby joined others in appreciating the Almighty God and celebrating the speedy recovery of our able and dynamic governor.”

The union then pledged its total support and full compliance with all the instructions rolled out by the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force to prevent further spread of the virus, wishing others who are still under treatments speeding recuperation to their perfect health.

It also assured his Excellency, of its continuous loyalty and cooperation toward his administration’s laudable education and other social economic programmes to move the state forward as it maintained its pacesetter position among other states in Nigeria.

