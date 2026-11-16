Oyo NURTW pushes back against govt’s claims, insists on planned parks takeover

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Oyo State chapter, has faulted the claims of the government on its plan to take over the various motor parks in the 33 local government areas on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The government, in a press release by Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, had claimed the judgment merely affirmed freedom of association and did not confer control of public motor parks on any union.

However, the union, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Abideen Olajide (Ejiogbe), and Secretary, Comrade Lekan Alesinloye, faulted the claim, dismissing it as a spurious misrepresentation of a binding Court of Appeal judgment.

The union submitted that its confidence rests on the unanimous judgment of the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, delivered on September 26, 2025, in Appeal No: CA/IB/263/2022, where Justice Kenneth Amadi held that the government “failed to justify the suspension” and “set aside the suspension on the operations of the Appellant in Oyo State.”

“To set aside a suspension is to restore what was suspended. Even a first-year law student knows that. Only a government determined to disobey the law will pretend not to understand it,” the union said.

The union said the government’s position was further undermined by its own admission before the court. In a Notice of Preliminary Objection dated April 23, 2026, filed by the Attorney-General, Mr Abiodun Aikomo, the government stated that “the 2nd respondent has not done anything whatsoever to prevent the NURTW, the Appellant herein, from its operations in Oyo State.”

“A government cannot confess in court that it is not stopping us and then turn around in a press release to say we cannot operate. That is not rule of law. That is double-speak,” Olajide and Alesinloye said.

The union argued that it is not a street gang or a creation of any governor, but a creation of law, statutorily established under Decree 4 of 1996, now the Trade Unions Act, and protected by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) under Section 40 on freedom of association, Section 1(1) and (3) on constitutional supremacy, and Section 287(2), which commands that decisions of the Court of Appeal “shall be enforced in any part of the Federation by all authorities and persons.”

It punctured the government’s claim that the parks are public assets owned by local government councils, insisting that the government owns only four terminals in Ibadan and nothing more throughout Oyo State, while all the transport vehicles plying the roads belong to the NURTW for control.

“Government does not own a single tyre, a single engine, a single steering wheel on those roads. A government that owns only four terminals cannot use them as a licence to proscribe a national union for seven and a half years,” the statement said.

The union said its members had endured seven and a half years of hunger, humiliation and deaths after the proscription, while previous judgments in its favour were ignored, adding: “Our members are not criminals. They are fathers, mothers and breadwinners who have been denied dignity for too long. An injustice to one is an injustice to all. Enough is enough.”

It said it had alerted the Federal Government, the General Officer Commanding, the Director of the DSS, the Commissioner of Police and the NLC, and alleged on good authority that the Park Management System had acquired guns and ammunition to fight its members.

The union demanded that the Attorney-General withdraw his interpretation, advise the government and all park managers to vacate the parks, and publicly affirm the binding nature of the judgment, while calling on the Commissioner of Police to provide security and arrest anyone who obstructs its activities.

As November 23 draws closer, the union said the choice before the governor was clear: obey the law or be remembered as the governor who placed himself above the Court of Appeal. “No going back,” it declared.