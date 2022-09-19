Oyo NURTW caretaker committee for consolidation, not confusion ― President

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has stated that the newly inaugurated Alhaji Abideen Olajide (Ejiogbe)-led caretaker committee of the union is meant to consolidate and reposition the union in the state and not to cause confusion.

This is just as he warned the leadership of Oyo State Parks Management System (PMS) to desist from raising false alarms that could heighten tension.

The union stated this while reacting to a newspaper report by the PMS that the newly inaugurated Ejiogbe-led 18-man committee to run the affairs of the union was meant to cause confusion and chaos in the state, and called on the police to be on the lookout for NURTW men.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

But speaking on the matter, Alhaji Baruwa said “Our attention has been drawn to a newspaper report credited to the leadership of PMS that our newly inaugurated caretaker committee was meant to cause confusion.

“It is unfortunate that leaders of PMS failed to read the terms of reference given to the committee before rushing to the press. I will advise them to go and read the assignments given to the committee as contained in the terms of reference.

“The term of reference is very clear and very easy to understand. They are to ensure unification of union members in the state, to engage all relevant authorities in robust interaction and to pursue to logical conclusion all litigations pending in courts.”

The NURTW boss said the union, as a law-abiding trade union organization, would always follow the rule of law and would never engage in anything that could cause a breakdown of law and order.

“We are law-abiding and that is why we approached the courts and the judgment said our union was only suspended but not proscribed. We are still in court and we are very sure that justice will be served because we have been denied our jobs, our source of livelihood by the government,” Baruwa said.

He appealed to the police and other law enforcement agencies to ignore the PMS threats as they were only afraid of the rising profile of the newly inaugurated caretaker committee.





MONDAY LINES: I Stand With Buhari

Oyo NURTW caretaker committee for consolidation, not confusion ― President

EDITORIAL: The Gory Discovery In Ibadan

Oyo NURTW caretaker committee for consolidation, not confusion ― President