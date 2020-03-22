Oyo NUJ sets up committee to synergise efforts on COVID-19

In view of disinformation, outright falsehood and illogical news items being churned out to the public by ’emergency journalists’ in this time of ravaging coronavirus otherwise known as COVID -19, the executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State on Sunday announced an 11-man ad-hoc committee to accurately report happenings in the Pacesetters State to douse the tension in the land.

A statement by the NUJ Chairman and Secretary, Comrades Demola Babalola and Sola Oladapo respectively stressed the need for the media practitioners “to up our game” and assist the relevant stakeholders in properly channelling the right information to the public and those in authority, for us to stem the tide of the virus.

“There is danger in further spread of fake news and as professionals, we must be seen to be above boards.

“Apart from our investigative efforts to draw government and public attention to some of the untold stories of the ravaging virus, we must also work with the relevant stakeholders to synergise efforts at stamping out the virus in our immediate environment and across the globe.

“To this end, the ad-hoc committee has been charged to work with the leader of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Governor Seyi Makinde; local government officials; the management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; the Nigerian Medical Association; market leaders, community heads and other stakeholders across the state,” the statement stressed.

The statement appealed to the social media and online patrons to be vigilant and sieve the news on COVID-19 in order not to fall victim of fake news.

Accordingly, the committee was also urged to adopt the recent statement from the NUJ national secretariat which called the attention of the government to close down some institutions including the nation’s airports and allow only the essential service providers like the hospitals, media, banks and a number of others to function optimally, to safeguard the health of citizens.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the committee which has Mrs Bukola Oriowo of Channels Television as chairperson also has the following as members; Mrs Jadesola Ajibola (NAWOJ chairperson); Mrs Sade Oguntola; Alhaji Abiodun Akinkunle (chairman, BCOS, Chapel); Dr Tade Oludayo and Dr Bayo Faleke.

Others are; Mrs Rofiah Animasahun-Badmus; Alhaja Ramat Alade; Comrade Khalid Wale; Alhaja Aminat Busari-Adeleke while Mr Akeem Abas will serve as its secretary.