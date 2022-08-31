Oyo NUJ inaugurates screening committee for 2022 election

Ahead of the union’s election scheduled for later this year, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council on Wednesday adopted and inaugurated a five-man credentials/screening committee saddled with the responsibility of organising a hitch-free election.

The committee members who were unanimously nominated by the congress were subesquently adopted by all members’ present and names forwarded to the National Secretariat for ratification at the August’s end monthly congress of Oyo NUJ council secretariat, Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Wednesday.

After the members were nominated, Mr Olamide Adeniji of the Information Chapel moved the motion for their adoption, while Mr Dapo Ibikunle of Inspiration FM Chapel seconded the motion.

The committee will be chaired by Comrade Dupe Fehintola of the BCOS Chapel, Comrade Nurudeen Alimi of the Tribune will serve as secretary, while Comrade Remi Afonja of the NTA Chapel, Comrade Temilola Akarah of the Information Chapel and Comrade Khalid Imran of the Oke-Ogun Information Chapel will serve as members.

While performing the official inauguration of the committee, a Trustee of the national body of the union, Mr Bayo Akamo, called on members of the committee to discharge their duties without bias, adding that their appointment is a true test of their integrity which must not for whatever reason be dented.

Charging the committee members, Chairman, Oyo NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola, urged them to be dilligent while carrying out the task before them, stating that all eyes are now on them to put together a credible, free and fair election.

Reacting on behalf of other members of the committee, the chairman, Comrade Dupe Fehintola, pledged total commitment to effective delivery of the task before, stating that the confidence repose in the committee will not be taken for granted, while also assuring members of the union of fair and equal treatment of all aspirants.

