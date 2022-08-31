Oyo NUJ inaugurates screening committee ahead of December election

Ahead of the union’s election scheduled for December this year, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council, has inaugurated a five-man committee saddled with the responsibility of organising a hitch-free election.

The committee members whose nomination by the state executive council was subjected to ratification by the congress were adopted by the congress, during the monthly meeting of the union which was held at the Oyo NUJ council secretariat, Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Wednesday.

Mr Olamide Adeniji of the Information Chapel moved the motion for the adoption, while Mr Dapo Ibikunle of Inspiration FM Chapel seconded the motion.

The committee will be chaired by Comrade Dupe Fehintola of the BCOS Chapel, Comrade Nurudeen Alimi of the Tribune will serve as secretary, while Comrade Remi Afonja of the NTA Chapel, Comrade Temilola Akarah of the Information Chapel and Comrade Khalid Imran of the Oke-Ogun Information Chapel will serve as members.

While performing the official inauguration of the committee, a Trustee of the national body of the union, Mr Bayo Akamo, called on members of the committee to discharge their duties without bias, adding that their appointment is a true test of their integrity which must not for whatever reason be dented.

Charging the committee members, Chairman, Oyo NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola, urged them to be diligent while carrying out the task before them, stating that all eyes are now on them to put together a credible, free and fair election.

Reacting on behalf of other members of the committee, the chairman, Comrade Dupe Fehintola, pledged total commitment to the effective delivery of the task before, stating that the confidence repose in the committee will not be taken for granted, while also assuring members of the union of fair and equal treatment of all aspirants.

