Oyo NUJ ethics committee submits report on Oke-Ogun chapel petition

The Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has submitted the final report of its findings and recommendations on the petition written by covered members of the Oke-Ogun Federated Chapel of the union against the incumbent executives of the chapel to the state executives.

The report was submitted to the state executives via the office of the state secretary for onward delivery to the Appellate Committee on Ethics and Discipline through the office of the national secretary in line with laid down procedures on such matters.

Speaking at the official presentation of the report, the Chairman, Solomon Olugbenga Ayoade, stated that the committee’s recommendations were based on the painstaking and thorough investigations on the petition written by the concerned members of the Oke-Ogun federated chapel, adding that the committee ensured that it took its decisions based on clear objectivity and in line with the constitution of the union.

He urged state council to put in place a task force that will work with the committee to ensure that the state council is sanitized of unprofessional conducts and emphasised the need to curb the abuse of union car stickers as many people that are not journalists use it and when they misbehave, they are tagged as journalists, giving the profession a bad name.

The committee further emphasised the need to have accurate data of members across all chapels under the state, adding that there is a need to have a chapel for qualified online platforms as the all-comers’ affairs that currently exists in the state.

In his response, the chairman of the Oyo State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola, commended the five-man panel for their commitment to the assignment given to them, adding that he is happy that the committee recognized his commitment to allowing the panel to carry out its assignment without interference.

He reiterated his commitment to allowing due process in all situations, adding that he is ready to appear before the committee if found wanting in any area as no one is above the law.

Babalola further reiterated his commitment to developing the council while ensuring the welfare of the members is not jeopardized.

