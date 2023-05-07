The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been urged to ensure the implementation of policies that will effectively check brain drain when he takes over the reins of power from May 29, 2023, as president of Nigeria because of the serious negative implications of the Japa menace on the nation’s future.

The chairman, of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Ademola Babalola, said this when he chaired the Men’s Fellowship anniversary of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eagle’s Wings Assembly, Wakajaye Road, Iyana Church, Ibadan, Oyo State, with the theme: ‘Worse Than Infidel’.

According to the NUJ chairman: “The rate at which Nigeria is losing its young ones, especially educated and skilled youths, to brain drain is not only alarming, but also portends danger for the future of the country. If care is not taken, there will be an acute shortage of professionals in the country in the nearest future that will cut across different fields of human endeavours.

“These young elements have been taking the risks because the situation in Nigeria is turning them into a sort of nuisance. Do you even want to talk about the bad economy? What about irregular electricity supply? What about insecurity in the land? What about the high unemployment rate and so on? These factors are killing.

Babalola appealed to Christians and Muslims in the country to pray for Nigeria, and support the administration of Senator Tinubu with prayers as well as all tiers of government for the country to overcome the brain drain syndrome.

The guest minister, Pastor Peculiar Adegbite, speaking on the topic: “Who is a faithful man”, urged men to provide the basic things which include leadership, anointing, and money to their homes. These things, according to him, will make a better family and society at large.

The senior pastor of CAC Eagles’ Wings Assembly, Pastor Joseph Akinade, offered prayers for the union, men, and the nation at large.

The chairman of Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mr Sikiru Sanda, who doubles as the chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), who was the special guest of honour, commended religious organisations for their role in nation-building through their prayers.

