The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo state council and the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku have commiserated with the Oyo state government and the victims of the last Tuesday blast that left in its trail the death of three persons, 77 injured and destruction of no fewer than 58 houses in Ibadan.

NUJ and Ajanaku in a separate statement described the sad occurrence as a monumental loss.

The NUJ in a statement jointly signed by its Comrade Ademola Babalola and Sola Oladapo extended support and solidarity to the victims’ families, offering prayers and comfort as they navigate through this tragic event.

It lauded the State Governor, Seyi Makinde for providing immediate assistance and relief to the affected families through the provision of shelter for them in some hotels in the city.

As the voice of the media in Oyo State, the NUJ emphasised the importance of thorough investigations into the cause of the explosion.

The union called on the government to ensure that those responsible for this tragedy are held accountable and that measures are put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

It said that the safety and well-being of the residents of Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole should be a top priority, saying “no stone should be left unturned to ensure justice and prevent future occurrence of this unfortunate but avoidable incident.”

The NUJ encouraged journalists whose houses were affected to be strong, just as it urged media organisations to report on the incident responsibly, providing accurate and timely information to the public.

Also, Ajanaku commended Governor Makinde for his swift intervention as well as the palliative measures that he has put in place to cushion the effect.

“What happened was a dreadful blow to us all and to the civilized values which we share and cherish. Our deepest sympathy goes out to you and to the Ibadan people; we join with you and share in your anxiety and grief. My thoughts and prayers go out to the relatives of those who died in the tragic events.

“Considering the nature of the explosion, there’s a need for thorough investigation to unravel the mystery behind this wicked and uncivilised act against peace-loving people of Ibadanland. The unbelievable disregard for universal values, of human life and dignity, that shows in the ferocious motive behind this act, comes as a horrifying awareness to all of us, a threat to humanity and humankind. This must not be allowed to slide.

“Let me add that I have been impressed by the courage and dedication of the state government team, led by the governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, the rescue workers, including security agencies, NEMA, media houses, medical teams, hospitals, journalists, volunteers for their quick response and outstanding dedication to saving as many lives as possible and provision of relief materials, including accommodation and medical treatment.”

Ajanaku also commended the victims, and people around the affected areas for their display of maturity and calmness.

“May I also add that I am very much impressed by the calm and composed reaction of those most directly hurt by these incidents. This is a sign of a very mature society. Let us hope and wish that this attitude will continue to prevail also on the political scene in the future.

“I want to also appeal to the government, both at federal and state levels, civil societies, research institutes and world over to work together, discover the extent of the damage, what it has caused the earth within that geographical areas, expose why the explosion was felt even in areas kilometres away from the scene of the incident, and ensure that such things will never happen again in any part of the country.”

