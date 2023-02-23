By: Oluwatoyin Malik

With the 2023 general elections coming up on Saturday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 4081 officers for the elections in Oyo State.

The deployment is in line with the directives of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, spokesperson, Oyindamola Okuneye said on Thursday.

Speaking with the officers at the command headquarters at Agodi in Ibadan on Thursday before their going to designated places of election exercises, the state commandant, Michael Adaralewa, charged them to be patriotic and professional while discharging their duties during the general elections.

Commandant Adaralewa called on all critical stakeholders in the electioneering process in the state, such as political leaders and supporters, traditional leaders, religious leaders, market leaders, and the general public, to jointly support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the elections are free and fair in the state.

He also enjoined the voters in the state to remain calm and come out on election day to cast their votes peacefully.

Adaralewa warned all miscreants and criminally-minded people to have a rethink over their behaviour as civil defence and other sister agencies would arrest and prosecute anyone aiming to disrupt the process.

He reiterated his command’s readiness to provide adequate security of lives and property and all electoral materials, including the ad-hoc staff of INEC during the general elections.

