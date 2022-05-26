Oyo North: I will represent women well if given mandate ― Adeboyin

By Tribune Online
Oyo North women Adeboyin

The only woman contestant in the Saturday primary election for the Oyo North senatorial district on the platform of the  All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Adebola Adeboyin, has promised to represent her district well especially the woman, noting that they were the ones that voted more.

She made the promise during a chat with journalists at her Igboho residence in Oyo State, on Thursday, in preparation for the Saturday primary election of the party.

According to the renowned banker, the people of the senatorial district, mostly women, were being cheated in the past, adding that it was for women to liberate themselves and let the indigenous have the opportunity.

“As the only woman among the three contestants, I have what it takes to represent the people, and as a mother, I know what children want from their parents, I’m using this opportunity to call on the delegates and party chieftain to support her, adding that she will not disappoint them.

”She described other contestants as knowledgeable, experienced and well capable of the post, but women should be given the opportunity this time around,” she said.

