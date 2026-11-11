Oyo NDC not for sale, Obidient Movement declares

…dissociates self from party crisis

The Obidient Movement in Oyo State has declared that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is not for sale, as it dissociated itself from the ongoing crisis rocking the party in the state.

The Movement made its position known in a press release signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Alfred Jimoh, and issued on behalf of the Obidient Movement, OK Movement, Village Boys and other support groups across Oyo State.

The groups said they were united in their commitment to the vision of a New Nigeria, which they believe is possible under the leadership of their principals, Peter Gregory Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The Movement said it had, for some time, observed troubling developments in the conduct and disposition of the party’s leadership towards its support groups.

According to the statement, the relationship between the party leadership and the support groups has been characterised by persistent tension and a lack of mutual understanding.

“The leadership of the NDC in Oyo State appears to regard the Obidient Movement and other support groups with considerable apprehension, seemingly viewing them as organisations seeking to take over the party’s structures. This perception has contributed to an atmosphere of exclusion and has placed our groups at arm’s length from the party’s leadership,” the statement said.

The groups noted that since the party was established in Oyo State in March 2026, it had been confronted with persistent internal disagreements involving the State Chairman, elected party officials, aspirants and support groups.

They said the disputes had significantly affected the party’s visibility, cohesion and political standing across the state.

According to the release, several party members have also raised concerns about the leadership style of the State Chairman, Princess Aderonke Akinlolu, citing inadequate consultation, limited inclusiveness and the perceived unilateral manner in which the party’s affairs were being conducted.

The Movement said the grievances had resulted in numerous complaints, reports and formal petitions being submitted to the party’s National Leadership.

It said the National Leadership intervened by dispatching an investigative delegation to Oyo State in August 2026, but the findings and recommendations of the panel have yet to be made public.

The Movement further said unverified information reaching it suggested that the latest escalation of the crisis might be connected to alleged self-serving political negotiations involving certain individuals within the NDC.

According to the groups, the allegations point to possible discussions and political horse-trading with major opposition parties in Oyo State, reportedly aimed at exchanging the political interests and future of the NDC in the state for personal benefits and financial gains.

While acknowledging that the reports remained unverified, the groups said they were sufficiently concerning to warrant serious attention from the party’s National Leadership.

“The Obidient Movement therefore wishes to state unequivocally that the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Oyo State is not for sale. We, together with other Obi-Kwankwaso support groups across the state, dissociate ourselves completely from any arrangement or political manoeuvre that seeks to compromise the integrity, independence and future of the party for personal interests,” the statement said.

The Movement said its commitment remained the strengthening, consolidation and electoral success of the NDC.

It added that the party must be positioned to deliver the necessary votes for its principals, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to secure the mandate to govern and undertake the task of national rebuilding.

“We remain committed to a Nigeria where every citizen, irrespective of background or social standing, has a genuine opportunity to become somebody through merit, hard work and equal opportunity, without needing to know somebody in a position of influence,” it said.

The groups called on the National Leadership and elders of the NDC to urgently intervene in the unfolding crisis in Oyo State.

They said the intervention must be decisive and impartial and guided by the principles of fairness, inclusiveness and internal democracy.

“The party cannot afford to allow these divisions to deepen to a point where its electoral prospects, credibility and future in Oyo State are irreparably damaged. The time for urgent action is now,” the statement said.

“We seek a lasting resolution that will restore confidence, promote unity and provide a sustainable pathway for the growth and success of the NDC in Oyo State,” it added.

Recall that stakeholders of the NDC in Oyo State on Monday announced the removal of the party’s State Chairperson, Princess Oyeronke Akinlolu, over allegations of abuse of office, unlawful suspension of party executives and lack of accountability.

The aggrieved stakeholders, comprising party candidates, local government chairmen and principal members of the State Executive Committee, announced the decision at a press conference held at the party’s state secretariat.

They said the move was aimed at protecting the unity and constitutional integrity of the party.

The stakeholders accused Akinlolu of allegedly suspending key party executives without following due process and established disciplinary procedures.

They also alleged that her leadership style was characterised by administrative high-handedness, lack of consultation and disregard for internal democracy, while expressing concerns over transparency and accountability in the management of the party’s affairs and resources.

In her reaction, Akinlolu denied unilaterally removing the party’s secretary and other executive members, explaining that their suspension followed complaints from party members over the alleged collection of money from the national leadership without informing other members.

Akinlolu also accused some of those claiming to have removed her of having political interests, alleging that some were party candidates with sympathies for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She further claimed that some members were attempting to undermine the party’s governorship candidate by allegedly seeking to sell his candidacy.

She maintained that she was instrumental in establishing the NDC in Oyo State and disclosed that she had reported the leadership disagreement to the party’s national leadership, which she said had acknowledged her complaints and promised to respond.