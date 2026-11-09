Oyo NDC crisis: Governorship candidate calls for peace, unity

The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Oyo State, Hon. Akim Adebola Yusuf, has appealed to party members to maintain peace and order following moves to suspend the state chairman of the party, Princess Oyeronke Akinlolu.

Speaking to journalists and aggrieved party members at the party secretariat in Ibadan, Yusuf advised members to desist from rumour-mongering, slander and other anti-party activities that contributed to the current situation and could jeopardise the party’s chances in the forthcoming general elections.

He called on the national leadership of the party to urgently intervene impartially to restore unity, dignity and integrity to the party in the state.

He also urged the party’s candidates to remain focused on ongoing efforts to strengthen the coordination of grassroots mobilisation and campaign activities.

Yusuf expressed optimism that the crisis would soon be resolved, noting that the party would emerge stronger from the situation.