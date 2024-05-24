The Vice President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs. Adeola Adekunle, has inaugurated a 3-member Caretaker/Electoral Committee to conduct elections into the Oyo State chapter of NAWOJ within the next 30 days.

Adekunle appealed to the committee to ensure transparency, free, fair, and credible polls, urging them to work diligently to achieve this goal.

Addressing NAWOJ members at the Dapo Aderogba Hall, NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Comrade Adekunle emphasized the need for unity and harmony, encouraging them to embrace one another and make the election a “Re-Union” one, where there should be “no victor, no vanquished.”

She also expressed gratitude to the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by Comrade Ademola Babalola, for their support to NAWOJ over the years.

The Caretaker/Electoral cum Screening Committee led by Omolara Ayoade (FRCN Chapel), assured all NAWOJIANS of fairness in its electoral processes towards having a better and an all-inclusive Oyo NAWOJ where all members are one united family.

