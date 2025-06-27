Oyo NACOMYO commends Gov Makinde, fixes Sunday for Hijrah celebration

THE Oyo State chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has expressed appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde for declaring today a public holiday in honour of Hijrah 1447, underscoring his commitment to religious inclusivity and cultural harmony.

In a statement signed by the state coordinator, Alhaji Dawood Afolabi, NACOMYO hailed the governor’s gesture as “thoughtful and inclusive,” noting that it reflects his leadership anchored in fairness and respect for religious diversity.

As part of its annual tradition, NACOMYO will host a grand Hijrah 1447 celebration on Sunday at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

The event is expected to draw religious scholars, youth leaders and community stakeholders for a day of spiritual reflection, cultural celebration and calls for societal renewal.

“This is not just a celebration but a time to rededicate ourselves to righteousness, social responsibility and unity. Hijrah reminds us to migrate from division to unity and from complacency to purposeful action,” the statement read.

The programme will feature Qur’an recitations, lectures by prominent Islamic scholars, cultural displays and awards recognising contributions to Islam and humanity.

NACOMYO called on the entire Muslim Ummah and the public to join in the commemoration, emphasising the spiritual and communal significance of the Hijrah as a model for social transformation.

The organisation also prayed for continued peace, progress and prosperity in Oyo State and across Nigeria as Muslims begin the new Islamic year.