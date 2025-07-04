Oyo Muslim youths, leaders laud Gov Makinde’s support at Hijrah rally

OYO State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has once again been commended for his continued support for the promotion of Islam in the state.

The coordinator of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) in Oyo State, Alhaji Dawood Afolabi, and the Secretary-General of the Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOYS), Alhaji Murisiku Siyanbade, gave the commendation in separate remarks at the 1447 Hijrah grand rally held last Sunday at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Both leaders expressed gratitude to the state’s helmsman for sustaining the Hijrah holiday and for appointing qualified Muslims to the Teaching Service Commission and the State Universal Basic Education Board.

In his keynote address at the event, the state deputy governor, Alhaji AbdurRaheem Bayo Lawal, appreciated the understanding and cooperation of the Muslim community towards government policies and programmes.

He also praised NACOMYO for enhancing the organisation of the Hijrah rally and assured that the government would continue to engage the Muslim community in its decision-making processes.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, ‘Turning Back from the Abyss: Anchoring the Ummah with Quranic Guidance Amidst Global Crisis’, the guest speaker, Shaykh Nasirudeen Kharasi, urged adherents of the Islamic faith to seek a proper understanding of the Qur’an and adhere to its teachings.

The event, which featured award presentations to notable Muslims and school children, was attended by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Shaykh Abdul Ganiy Abubakri Agbotomokekere; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola; the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Debo Ogundoyin; the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja; the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; and Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli.

Other notable attendees included the Babasale Musulumi of Ibadanland, Chief Nureni Akanbi; former Executive Secretary of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Prof. Dawud Noibi; chairman of the Ibadan Muslim Community, Chief Bayo Oyero; the Turaki Adinni of Oyo State, Chief Jelili Adanla; the Iya Adinni of Yorubaland, Alhaja Sekinat Adekola; and the Iyalaje Adinni of Oyo State, Alhaja Ramat Romoke Ayinde.