Oyo Muslim leaders hold strategic meeting ahead of 2026 RABBITAH conference

The Grand Chief Imam of Oyo State and Grand Patron of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyu Abubakri Agbotomokekere, has hosted a meeting with Imams and Alfas across Oyo State as part of preparations for the 2026 RABBITAH Conference, scheduled for Ibadan, from November 14 to 16.

The meeting brought together prominent Islamic scholars, religious leaders, and representatives of various Muslim communities across the different zones of Oyo State to deliberate on strategic plans and preparations for the successful hosting of the forthcoming conference.

Among the distinguished Islamic scholars and dignitaries in attendance were Sheikh Bilal Hussein, Chief Imam of Oyo Land; Sheikh Abdul Razaq Ishola Abdul Azeez, Grand Mufti of Yorubaland; Sheikh Mustapha Hussein Dohak, secretary-general of the League of Imams and Alfas; Sheikh Ismail Okumeebo, Grand Mufti of Oyo State; and Professor Kamil Koyejo Olosho, Wakeel Muslimeen of Oyo State, alongside other prominent Islamic scholars and religious leaders from across the state.

The gathering provided an important platform for consultation, coordination, and the strengthening of collective efforts towards ensuring a successful and impactful 2026 RABBITAH Conference.

In his remarks, the Grand Chief Imam of Oyo State, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyu Abubakri Agbotomokekere, expressed his profound appreciation to all the Imams, Alfas, scholars, and other stakeholders who participated in the meeting. He commended their commitment, cooperation, and dedication to the advancement of Islam and the unity of the Muslim community.

He called on all Imams, Alfas, Muslim leaders, and the entire Muslim Ummah to turn out in large numbers for the conference, emphasising the importance of their participation in making the event a resounding success.

The conference is expected to provide another valuable opportunity for Islamic scholars and Muslim leaders to strengthen unity, promote religious scholarship, and advance the collective interests of the Muslim Ummah.