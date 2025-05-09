Oyo: Multiple fire incidents destroy properties worth millions of naira

Multiple fire incidents have destroyed properties worth millions of naira at different locations in Oyo state.

The incidents occurred at Arije Ishola Layout, Amuda Ojere, Basorun, and Surulere Street, Oke-Ado area, all within Ibadan metropolis.

ALSO READ: Properties worth millions of naira lost to Ibadan poly fire

There was no record of loss of life, but properties valued at millions of naira were lost to the incidents.

An eyewitness account attributed the incident to a gas cylinder explosion.

The state Chairman of Fire Services Agency and Special Adviser on Fire Services Reform to Governor Seyi Makinde, Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the two incidents in Ibadan, the state capital.

Akinwande said, “The distressed call was reported at exactly 22:28hrs on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 through telephoning and Murele to the house on fire.

“The firemen, led by ACFS Adesina Olusoji, swiftly turned out to the scene of the incident and on getting there, it was the upper storey of a single-storey residential building on fire. We quickly swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to the whole building and the nearby property. The fire was completely extinguished.

“The fire affected two rooms and a parlour, self-contained on the upper floor of the building. No casualty was recorded, and the fire incident was a result of a lighted cooking gas cylinder unattended by the owner.”

On the Oke-Ado incident, the chairman said, “The fire incident was reported at exactly 03:45hrs on Thursday, May 8, 2025, through telephoning and Murele to the house on fire at the above address.

“The firemen swiftly turn out to the scene of the incident, and on arrival, we met a private residential building of three rooms well alight. We quickly swung into action and curtailed the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was completely extinguished.

“No casualty was recorded, and the fire incident was as a result of the surge of electricity that ignited nearby combustible materials and set the building ablaze.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE