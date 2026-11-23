The Oyo State Government has intensified efforts to prevent avoidable maternal, newborn and child deaths through free, integrated healthcare interventions across the state’s 33 local government areas.

The initiative, under the second round of the 2026 Optimised Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (OMNCH) Week, seeks to expand access to essential healthcare services, promote preventive practices and strengthen primary healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

The Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji, disclosed this at the flag-off ceremony held at Oranyan Primary Health Care Centre, Ibadan South-East Local Government Area.

He said the programme brings multiple interventions under one platform, enabling mothers, newborns, children and other community members to access essential health services without financial barriers. The interventions include malaria prevention, routine immunisation, nutritional services, HIV screening and other primary healthcare services.

Olatunji explained that the programme, conducted twice yearly, was part of the state’s strategy to prevent avoidable health complications through sustained public awareness and access to healthcare.

He noted that despite funding challenges preventing some states from implementing both annual rounds, Oyo had successfully conducted the two exercises, demonstrating its commitment to residents’ well-being.

He described the initiative as a preventive measure rather than a response to an immediate health emergency, stressing the importance of continuous healthcare interventions.

“We believe health interventions should be a continuum. When you do things repeatedly, they become part of the wider public’s consciousness and awareness. It is not because there is a major problem now, but because we do not want problems to come up,” he said.

Highlighting measures to improve maternal and newborn health, Olatunji urged pregnant women to register early for antenatal care, ensure proper monitoring of their pregnancies and deliver in recognised health facilities under the care of skilled birth attendants.

He also encouraged mothers to ensure their children received routine immunisation, adequate nutrition and protection against malaria.

The Executive Secretary called for greater involvement of fathers in maternal and child healthcare, urging husbands to provide financial, emotional and practical support to enable their wives to access antenatal services and appropriate care.

“We expect fathers to give mothers support. All areas where they can support the mothers should be provided. Mothers, on their part, must wake up and take responsibility by coming out to take advantage of the interventions for their own sake and that of their children,” he said.

He also urged community members to raise awareness, encourage families to utilise available healthcare services and identify people needing medical attention.

Assuring residents that all interventions were free, Olatunji clarified that the programme was not limited to Ibadan but covered all 33 local government areas of the state.

“Everything we are doing is free. All the interventions are free. It is not only for Ibadan residents; it is for everybody in our state,” he assured.

He disclosed that at least 120 mothers and 120 children attended the state flag-off ceremony, urging residents to visit their nearest primary healthcare centres to benefit from the interventions.

Also speaking, UNICEF representative Mr Tari Akpanoara, on behalf of development partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Evidence Action, urged mothers to embrace the programme and take advantage of the free services to protect their health and that of their babies. He stressed that no mother or child should be left out.

The State Director of the National Population Commission, Mr Ademola Awolola, emphasised the importance of birth registration, noting that it ensures children are recognised as Nigerian citizens and enables the government to plan effectively for their needs.

More than 200 women and children benefited from interventions, including deworming and vitamin A supplementation, at the flag-off ceremony.

The second round of the 2026 OMNCH Week aims to strengthen preventive healthcare, improve maternal and child health outcomes and expand access to essential services at the community level.