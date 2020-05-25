Oyo moves to ban open defecation, imposes fines, non-custodial punishment

Worried by rampant open defecation in the state, a law which fines prohibits people from defecating in open places or depositing faeces anywhere in the state is in the offing.

The Oyo State Open Defecation Prohibition Bill 2020, which is currently being scrutinised by the House Committee on Environment, fines anyone caught in open defecation the sum of N5,000.

Apart from the fine penalty, offenders have an option of non-custodial punishment of one week.

The bill for a law to prohibit open defecation is sponsored by Speaker, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin; deputy Speaker, Honourable Abiodun Fadeyi; and Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Honourable Olusola Owolabi.

During second reading of the bill, lawmakers had pinpointed some areas notorious for having houses that did not have toilet facilities such that residents embraced the practice of flinging their wrapped faeces into bushes or defecating into streams.

Upon passage of the bill into law, it will become compulsory for house owners to make provision for toilet facilities in such premises else be liable on conviction to imprisonment for three months or a fine of N50, 000 or both.

Once the law comes to be, house owners in the state will be given a three months grace to ensure that their houses have toilet facilities.

Aside from residences, the law will also apply to companies.

Companies who fail to provide toilet facilities shall be deemed guilty of an offence and liable to a fine of N200, 000.

For perpetual flouters of the law, the state government is empowered to seal premises, whether residential or commercial.

Meanwhile, the law stipulates that the state government has to fulfil a duty to erect public and mobile toilets in strategic locations across the state.

When the bill is passed into law, the magistrate court or environmental mobile courts will have the duty to try offenders while the state Commissioner for Environment shall be empowered to ensure that the provisions of the bill are implemented to the letter.

In particular, the state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources or designated agency of government shall be detailed to enforce the provisions of the law.

Going by observations of members during its second reading, the bill might be subjected to public hearing.

In addition, the proposed law will empower environmental officers to check houses to see if they have toilets.

The move by the state Assembly to have an open defecation law is in conformity with the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari while signing executive order 009 titled, “The Open Defecation-Free by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order” that all states enact legislation on open defecation.

An estimated 47 million Nigerians, according to the World Health Organisation and United Nations Children’s Fund joint monitoring report, practice open defecation.

