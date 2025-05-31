Oyo Mosque remains shut as cleric appeals verdict over Imamship tussle

The battle over who should lead Jumat prayers at the Ado-Awaye Central Mosque, Iseyin Local Government Area, Oyo State, has continued to linger, four years after the demise of the popular Imam, Sheikh Salaudeen Oniyo.

Controversy emerged between two major contenders – Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf Adekunle and Alhaji Kolade Ibrahim – as the failure of the two followers of the late Oniyo to concede to one another has resulted in litigation at the High Court, Iseyin Division, following skirmishes between the warring groups.

In a judgment delivered by Justice E.O. Ajayi of the High Court, Iseyin Judicial Division, the two groups were asked to proceed with their prayers under their preferred leader.

This verdict left the two Imams confused, as neither was affirmed as the substantive leader. However, the prayers of the complainants were based on the fundamental human right to freedom of religion within the facility.

A group led by Alhaji Yusuf has swiftly filed an appeal, praying that its group be affirmed as the substantive Imam.

Meanwhile, both Imams, including Ibrahim Yusuf, have also notified the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, through their counsel, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN) and Co. Chamber, over an ex parte order to stay action pending the determination of the case.

The notice, seen by our correspondent, reads: “Kindly be informed that Judgment was delivered in these suits on 20th May, 2025 in favour of the Applicant/Respondent.

However, the Respondents/Applicants, dissatisfied with the said judgment have appealed to the Court of Appeal and equally filed an application for Injunction Pending Appeal before this Court.

“Hence, we humbly write to notify your good office of the pendency of the Appeal filed by the Respondents Applicants vide a Notice of Appeal and as well as a Motion on Notice.”

As the litigations continue, worshippers at the mosque have been forced to seek separate places of worship, since the two-storey building has been engulfed in the Imamship tussle.

Jum’ah prayers were suspended at the mosque on 30th September, 2021.

Speaking with our correspondent, a Muslim resident of the town, Wasiu Idowu, said that the controversy over who leads prayers should not have escalated to the point of court intervention.

He stressed that, “Can you imagine, it is court that should determine who becomes our spiritual leader. This is a matter that can be settled within the Islamic leaders and worshipers should be the ones to choose their Imam, as stated in Islam.”

