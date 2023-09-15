Deputy Chairman, Oyo Council of Obas and Chiefs and Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao has expressed his readiness and that of Council of Obas to collaborate as well assist the newly installed monarch in the actualisation of his vision for development of Ogbomosoland.

Oba Alao had in a statement submitted that though the selection process was long and arduous, God has given the monarch the grace to scale the hurdles.

The statement read, “I on behalf of the good people of Orile-Igbon kingdom, welcome you to the throne of your forefathers.

“I also congratulate all the sons and daughters, other residents and stakeholders in Ogbomoso on the successful selection of Pastor Afolabi Olaoye to the throne as the 30th Soun of Ogbomoso.

“I commend Governor Seyi Makinde for approving the selection of Oba Olaoye, thereby ending a 22-month interregnum.

“Given your exposure and experience on the pulpit, in business and charitable services, I am confident that you will be an asset to Ogbomoso, and that you will bring the assets to bear in taking Ogbomoso to the next level of development.

“With your pedigree, I believe that your enthronement will be a rich addition to the Yoruba monarchy, a cultural powerhouse and system that is a source of pride for millions of Yoruba all over the world.

“I look forward to working together for the development of Ogbomoso Zone, Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

“I pray God to grant you long life on the throne, and that your tenure will bring greater development, peace and prosperity to Ogbomoso. May He strengthen and help you to sustain the leadership entrusted to you by the entire people of Ogbomoso”.

