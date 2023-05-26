The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao has been appointed as the Chancellor of Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS).

His appointment was conveyed in a letter to him by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Enugu State Prof. Simon Ortuanya.

The May 22 letter explained that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi approved the appointment, which takes effect on the same date.

Ugwuanyi, who is the visitor of the university, also approved the appointment of Msgr. Prof. Obiora Francis Ike as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the university.

The letter said the appointments were pursuant to Sections 1 and 2 of the First Schedule to SUMAS Law, Laws of Enugu State, No. 1, 2022.

Olugbon’s letter of appointment read: “We are pleased to convey the approval of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, CON, Governor, Enugu State and Visitor, State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, of your appointment as Chancellor, State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, with effect from Monday, the 22nd day of May, 2023.

“This appointment is pursuant to the powers conferred on His Excellency, the Governor, as Visitor, by virtue of Section 1(2) of the First Schedule to the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno Law, Laws of Enugu State. No. 1, 2022.

“Your terms of engagement are as contained in the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno Law, Laws of Enugu State, No.1, 2022.