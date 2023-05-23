The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao has urged opposition politicians to follow their petitions through and shun any action capable of inciting Nigerians to violence.

Oba Alao made this call, in a statement on Tuesday, against the backdrop of protests and calls against the May 29 inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu as president.

He bemoaned that politicians were inciting their supporters to oppose legal aspects of the election process and were exploiting the country’s diversity negatively to cause hatred and division.

Alao chided people protesting physically, on all social media and other media channels being sponsored by politicians who, he said, do not mean well for our dear country.

Noting that the May 29 inauguration is the next step in the election process, he condemned attitudes and actions capable of jeopardizing the ongoing transition programme.

He urged the incoming administration to enact laws that would criminalize incitement to hatred by citizens, groups and organizations.

This, he said, would protect the unity of Nigeria and engender a peaceful and orderly society.

Alao said: “I have watched with disappointment the attitude, positions and antics of those opposed to the ongoing transition process in Nigeria.

“The time has come for proponents of anti-inauguration activities to desist in the interest of unity and progress of this country.

“Their attitudes and actions portend a danger to Nigeria’s democracy and the future of over 200 million citizens of this great nation. Their determination to jeopardize the ongoing transition programme is both condemnable and unacceptable.

“It is very clear that a lot of people protesting physically, on all social media and other media channels are being sponsored by politicians who do not mean well for our dear country.





“These politicians are inciting their supporters to oppose legal aspects of the election process, exploiting the country’s diversity negatively to cause hatred and division, which is dangerous to the well-being of Nigeria.

“The truth must be said, no matter how bitter. As a traditional ruler, I have every responsibility to speak up when I am not satisfied with what goes on in society. The kind of politics being played is a threat to the existence of the nation.

“Ordinarily, our diversities in ethnicity and religion should be our strength. But this strength is being weakened on a daily basis by the greed being demonstrated by gluttonous politicians. There is no better time to say it than now. Maybe they will understand that the nation is not doing well.

“A situation where politicians aid and encourage division can only lead us to somewhere which is predictable. Can you imagine a government not obeying court orders in a country which is expected to respect the separation of power? One principle on which democracy stands is the separation of power whereby each arm of government functions independent of one another within the ambit of the law.

“I, therefore, urge the incoming administration to enact laws that will criminalize incitement to hatred by citizens, groups and organizations in order to protect the unity of Nigeria and engender a peaceful and orderly society.”

