Baale of Idi-Igba, a community in Afijio local government area of Oyo State, Olusegun Abiola Ige, has expressed dissatisfaction over the high level of nonchalant attitude of youth towards entrepreneurship programs and training.

The monarch lamented the trend during a Thanksgiving to commemorate the successful completion of the 13th annual Idi-Igba day at the Evangelical Baptist church, Abojupa in Ilora, Oyo State.

According to him, youth no longer deem it fit to venture into entrepreneurship and attend training programs capable of equipping them with the necessary skills that will make them self-sufficient, rather than depending on anyone for their livelihood.

Speaking particularly about an entrepreneurship education program which he recently oversaw, the monarch disclosed that only a few youths turned up for the event despite prior notifications being sent to them.

He lamented that the aftermath of the event, tagged ‘Get the youth off the streets’, saddened his heart due to the loss of money and energy resulting from the lack of turnout by the youth the event was organized for.

He revealed that the Handouts detailing basic entrepreneurship know-how to start out, meant for those the event was originally planned for, were later handed out to those who should not have ordinarily benefited from it.

He said, “We organized an entrepreneurship education program, but we didn’t see enough people, and we are unhappy about it. This is because we already prepared for the program and prepared the certificates to be given to them after the program. We later handed out the Handouts to those who ordinarily shouldn’t have benefited from it because those the program was organized for failed to turn up.”

