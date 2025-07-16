Oyo: Makinde’s wife expresses concern about plight of children with special needs

Wife of the Oyo state governor, Engr. (Mrs) Tamunominini Makinde, has expressed deep concern about the plight of children with special needs, especially those who are unable to speak or defend themselves.

Makinde expressed her concern at the launching of the guidelines for the alternative care of children in Oyo state at the Local Government Training Centre, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan on Wednesday.

The programme, which was put together by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion with the support of SOS villages, was aimed at preventing abuse in homes and institutions caring for vulnerable children in the state.

She noted that the guidelines will play a significant role in setting boundaries and accountability within the care system.

“They will now know that we have special needs children who cannot talk, so we cannot take a male caregiver who abuses our kids.

“We must put these strategies in place so that our children are not sexually, emotionally, or physically abused.”Engr. (Mrs.) Makinde applauded the Oyo State House of Assembly, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, SOS Children’s Village, and the entire team who worked tirelessly to make the guidelines production a reality. The commissioner has not slept well for the past two months.

“I know she’ll be happy now, because she has always pushed lawmakers in the state to adopt this book and ensure the essence of it is not lost,” she revealed.

The First Lady also praised Governor Seyi Makinde for approving the necessary funding that made the launch possible. “I appreciate my husband for approving the budget to ensure that this book is launched under his administration,” she said.

She highlighted the urgent need for the guidelines, citing disturbing reports from some care homes. “We found out that some homes have six, seven children who are being perpetually abused,” she lamented. “That is why the Oyo State Government is standing behind these guidelines and laws—to ensure our children and young adults who cannot speak for themselves are protected.”

She further hinted that similar frameworks may soon be adopted at the federal level, noting that ongoing discussions are in place to ensure that all Nigerian children in alternative care settings are safe. “These guidelines will stand as a guide between the government and the caregivers,” she affirmed. “Oyo State is setting the standard, and I’m proud to be part of this transformational moment.

In her remarks, the Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion,

Hon.. (Mrs.) Toyin Balogun described the event as a historic milestone and a pivotal step towards safeguarding the future of vulnerable children.

She explained that the successful implementation of the guidelines requires continuous commitment, collaboration, and investment from Government agencies, non-governmental actors, families, and communities.

The commissioner lauded the contributions of the SOS Children’s Villages and other development partners, including UNICEF and UNFPA, in the realisation of the project.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s dedication to social inclusion, she urged all stakeholders to ensure the guidelines are implemented in a safe, regulated, and child-focused manner, adding, “No child should fall through the cracks because of systemic gaps or societal neglect. Today marks a pivotal step in our collective journey towards securing the future of vulnerable children in our state who, for one reason or another, are unable to remain with their biological families and require quality care, protection, and love.

“With the growing number of children requiring alternative care due to parental loss, abuse, neglect, or other family crises, the need for clear, legally sound, and ethically guided procedures for placing these children into alternative care arrangements has become more urgent than ever.

“The Guidelines we are launching today are built on the principles of child-centered care, family-based solutions, and community involvement, in alignment with both national legislation and global best practices.”

Earlier, the representative of the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, Ayodeji Adelopo, emphasised the importance of adhering to the principles of necessity and suitability in placing children in alternative care, stressing that every effort must first be made by parents to keep children within their families.

Adelopo also expressed deep appreciation to the Oyo State Government, particularly the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, for their commitment and leadership in making the programme a reality.

Notable dignitaries at the event included Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Community Development, Hon. Dr. Olufunke Comfort Olajide; a former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Monsurat Sunmonu; UNICEF representative, Mr. Dennis Onaiza; the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale; and the Eleruwa of Eruwa, represented by Chief Evang. Ayokunle.

Others are Mrs. Saka Balogun and Mrs. Bolajoko Doherty, representatives of PDP and APC women leaders in the state, among others.

In their separate goodwill messages, they commended the Oyo State Government, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and the SOS Children’s Village, Nigeria, promoting childcare rights and development.

They also emphasised the need for proper implementation of the guidelines and sustained funding to achieve the set goals.

They also called for enhanced global collaboration among stakeholders to further the cause of children’s rights and welfare, pledging their personal and professional support to the mission.