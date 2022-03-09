Oyo majority leader, others pelted at PDP meeting in Ogbomoso

• Chief of Staff behind attack, Majority Leader alleges

By Wale Akinselure
Majority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin, and some political supporters came under attack during a political meeting held at Methodist Primary School, Ogbomoso, on Tuesday.

A melee had ensued as Adedoyin and his supporters were pelted as they got to the venue of the meeting, which had commenced.

Following the rain of stones, Adedoyin was hurriedly whisked away by his supporters after one of the stones hit his forehead.

Speaking with the Tribune Online, Adedoyin said politicians who misconstrued his intention behind calling the meeting sent political thugs to attack him.

Adedoyin said he staged the meeting to demonstrate his support for Governor Seyi Makinde but that his political opponents felt he organized the meeting to state that the governor had promised him a second term ticket to the state House of Assembly.

Especially, he fingered the Chief of Staff to the Oyo Governor, Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi as instigating political thugs against him because he is being seen as a threat in assuming position as leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbomoso.

He added the attack could also be termed retaliatory because he was alleged to have unleashed terror on members and delegates of the PDP during the local government Chairmanship primaries.

Adedoyin, however, said he had reported the matter to the leadership of the party in the state for necessary action.

On allegation that he locked the party office, Adedoyin said the party office was locked because the party did not pay the necessary due.

Adeodyin said: “I went for our local meeting and some people stage-managed thugs to attack me.

“They threw stones and it hit my forehead. Some of my guys were stoned and injured. My wife was not injured.

“I mobilized people to the meeting to demonstrate that I am for the governor but they thought I organized the meeting because the governor had promised us second term ticket.

“The party is polarized along the lines of the governor and that of Mulikat Akande-Adeola but this clash is never between the Mulikat side and governor’s side. It is between my side and that of Segun Ogunwuyi.

“We should be on the same page but I do not know why they choose to do such a thing. I do not know why anybody should see me as a threat.

“I know some of those people intend to come out for Assembly but they know nobody can face me with the structure I have on the ground.

“They also alleged that I attacked them during primaries for chairmanship and during the emergence of Caretaker Chairman and that this was revenge.

“They also alleged that I locked the party’s office. The party is sponsored at the local level by the Chairman. I used to pay from 2018-2022 when we had no Chairman that I used to pay the rent.

“It was locked because the party failed to pay the necessary due.

“However, it is an internal affair. I have taken necessary action and the party is on top of the situation.”

