Oyo LG poll: Voters turnout averages 30% across polling units

Turnout for Saturday’s local government election in Oyo state averaged 30 per cent across various polling units visited in Ibadan, the state capital.

Records at some polling centres visited just before the close of voting at 3 pm, showed a number of votes cast against expected voters in ratios of 51:622; 56:401; 149:842; 56:538.

While the election recorded low voters turnout, there was only partial compliance to the restriction order with some apparently daring commercial vehicle and motorcycle operators seen carrying out their business in some areas of Ibadan.

Commercial vehicle operators, especially motorcyclists, were still visible in areas like Challenge, Ido, Adeoyo, Oluyole, Dugbe, Challenge, Mokola, Ojo, Ring Road, Alakia-Isebo axis, Iyana-Church, Iwo Road, Monatan and Agodi-Gate.

Those who could not get commercial transportation were seen trekking while resorting to waving down private vehicles for lift.

In some areas including Beere, Oje, Mokola, Labiran, Oja’ba, Ojoo, Ajibode, many youths seized the opportunity to engage in street football while those that embarking on commercial vehicle operations charged higher fares.

Bicycle riders were also sited on some roads utilising the scanty traffic on roads to have a field day.

Meanwhile, security operatives of different agencies were well sited at various polling units as well as on roads and on patrol for some hours during the hours of the election.

Polling agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were the most present at each of the polling units visited followed by those of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Labour Party (LP).

In Ido local government, there was a protest by members of the ZLP against the omission of the party on the ballot paper.

Acknowledging the omission, Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Mr Isiaka Olagunju announced the suspension of the election in Ido local government.

While the election was relatively peaceful in Ibadan, election in Ibarapa zone of the state was characterized by setting up bonfires, fighting among other scenes of skirmishes.

The situation was particularly volatile in Oke-Ola and New Eruwa in Ibarapa East local government area of the state with gunshots reportedly fired by some hoodlums.

It was gathered that the bone of contention is between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Various sources said that the bone of contention is that many opinion leaders in Ibarapa East are supporting Labour Party against the PDP which has the current Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin as one of its prominent members from the zone.

The OYSIEC chairman, Aare Isiaka Olagunju however, appealed to warring groups to sheathe their swords and allow the process to go smoothly.

Meanwhile, Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, has applauded the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) for putting appropriate measures in place to aid the conduct of free and fair local government election in the 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

The governor, who voted at the Ward 11, Polling Unit 1, Abayomi Open Space, Abayomi Bus Stop, Iwo Road, Ibadan, said that he was so happy seeing people exercising their civic rights by voting for the candidates of their choice in a friendly and conducive atmosphere.

