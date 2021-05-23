Oyo LG poll: PDP sweeps 32 out of 33 LGs

In a clean sweep, chairmanship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 32 out of the 33 local government areas of the state have been returned elected.

Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Mr Isiaka Olagunju declared the PDP candidates winners following presentation of results by the returning officers for local government areas at the state office of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Ibadan, on Sunday.

Among those returned as Chairman-elect are Omirinde Sarafadeen, Saki West LG; Raheem Adepoju, Oorelope LG; Akanji Kabiru, Ogbomoso North LG; Oyedokun Oyeniyi, Ogbomoso South LG; Julianah Oluwakemi, Ogooluwa LG; Taoheed Adedigba, Akinyele LG; Yusuf Shuaibu, Ibadan North LG; Kafilat Olakojo, Atiba LG; Gbadamosi Kazeem, Lagelu LG.

After an initial stepping down and one hour break, result for the contentious Ibarapa East LG was declared with the candidate of the PDP announced as winner of the election.

Prior the announcement of result, returning officer for Ibarapa East LG, Mr Kareem Thompson affirmed that hoodlums actually invaded ward 7, unit 3 and ward 5, causing mayhem and carted away ballot boxes and electoral materials.

Upon receiving information of the violence, Thompson said he ordered that result of ward 5 and ward 7, unit 3 be cancelled.

Councillorship election for Ward 5 Ibarapa East to be re-conducted

Ruling on the report presented by the electoral officer, the OYSIEC Chairman declared the PDP candidate, Obalowo Gbenga, as winner having polled the highest number of votes in nine out of the 10 wards in the local government.

The OYSIEC Chairman however ruled that election will be conducted for councillorship in ward 5 to be announced later.

Meanwhile, election for Ido has again been rescheduled to hold on Wednesday, May 26.

Olagunju said the earlier May 29 date was again brought back considering that state governors will be celebrating on that day.

The election in Ido local government had been initially postponed from Saturday to Sunday following discovery that the logo of the Zenith Labour Party was missing on the ballot papers for the local government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.