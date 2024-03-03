The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have hinged their participation in the forthcoming local government election on the promise by the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the election.

In separate positions, the parties threatened to withdraw from the election should the OYSIEC fail to affirm that the BVAS will be used for the election.

The parties premised their insistence on the use of BVAS for the election on their belief that the system will boost their confidence of the conduct of a free and fair local government election.

In its own statement through its publicity secretary, Mr Olawale Sadare, the Oyo APC premised its readiness to participate in the election slated for April 27 on OYSIEC assuring the public that it would be fair in its conduct.

The party said its present call was against the background of what it called “game of deceit being played by OYSIEC over the need to deploy BVAS machines for the April.”

The APC said its present outcry was based on fillers that the commission was under pressure from some quarters to jettison the usage of BVAS.

The party added: “We note the failure of OYSIEC to announce to the world that the machines would be used for the election. At this juncture, we are stating it categorically that Oyo APC would not be a party to any sham or charade and should the election body fail to guarantee the usage of BVAS for the April poll, they should count us out.

“It is a height of insincerity on the part of OYSIEC to hide the status of any request made to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the release of the machines for the planned poll even as we have been reliably informed that INEC does not have any reason to turn down such request if properly and genuinely made.

“Apart from the fact that the devices are owned by Nigerians, INEC is committed to the conduct of credible elections and the commission is ever ready to assist the cause within and outside Nigeria.”

On its part, chairman, Oyo SDP, Mr Micheal Okunlade, said the SDP was participating due to repeated assurances of the chairman, OYSIEC, Mr Isiaka Olagunju that the election would be fair and credible.

He noted that opposition parties usually do not participate in local government elections in view of the fact that ruling parties conscript it to massage their ego in their states.

Okunlade said: “We are requesting the Commission to make good its promise to deploy Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the election as only this would assist the cause of conducting a free, fair and acceptable election in April.

“In addition to this, we implore OYSIEC to collaborate with all security agencies with a view to ensuring peace and security before, during and after the poll.”