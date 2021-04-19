Oyo LG election preparation: OYSIEC organises capacity building for personnel

Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has commenced a series of capacity building for its staff in preparation for the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training workshop organised for the commissioners and directors in the commission, held at the University of Ibadan, recently, the Chairman of the commission Aare Isiaka Abimbola Olagunju reiterated the commitment of the commission to conduct a credible election for the people of Oyo State.

According to him, the commission would not leave any stone untouched to ensure success in the forthcoming election. The development, he said, led to the engagement of experts in the electoral process to put our staff through to conduct a credible election that will be free and fair.

His word: “We have made adequate preparation for everybody that will participate in the conduct of the election to pass through the necessary training before the election. While the commission will provide an enabling voting environment, it will rely on the cooperation of the general public, the voters’ security agencies, the political parties and every other stakeholder that would be involved in the conduct of the election for the success of the programme.

Speaking in the same vein at the occasion, Dr Kazeem Olaniyan, from the Faulty of Law, University of Ibadan, a resource person, commended the commission for organizing the workshop for the personnel and ad hoc staff for the success of the election. He said the training became imperative to intimate the personnel with the legal framework in the conduct of the local government election process to generate reliable election results for the state.

According to him, the training will help the commission to prepare adequately for the coming election and to ensure that all eligible candidates are fully registered, freely to cast their ballots and the results of the election will accurately reflect the wishes of the electorates.

He enjoined the commission to abide by the ethical code of the conduct of the election, to act transparently, professionally with the highest level of integrity, as he called on the political parties to be involved to conduct themselves mannerly during and after the election. He also noted that local government should be given autonomy to contribute meaningfully to the economic development in the state.

Dr Najeem Ayotunde, who addressed the participants on the issue of logistics in the preparation process for the conduct of the election, declared that logistics is key to the success of any election process. As he appealed to all the electoral officials to make use of the logistics education in the electoral process, he enjoined the electorates to come out immerse to exercise their civic duty, adding that effective participations strengthening democracy in any democratic system of government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyo LG election preparation: OYSIEC organises capacity building for personnel

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Oyo LG election preparation: OYSIEC organises capacity building for personnel