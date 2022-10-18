Oyo lawmakers lament damaged bridges, roads across the state

Lawmakers of the Oyo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, took turns at plenary to lament the several damaged bridges and roads across the state.

They particularly noted that the rains and attendant flood had overrun and destroyed several bridges and roads in various geopolitical zones of the state.

A matter of urgent public importance titled: “Urgent need to reconstruct the Katangua bridge destroyed by flood and other damaged bridges across the state,” presented at plenary by Honourable Bimbo Oladeji representing Ogbomoso State constituency was stimulus for lawmakers to narrate similar experiences in their constituencies.

Oladeji had reported that last Friday’s rainfall resulted in total destruction of Aaduin river bridge, which serves as the only link between Katangua and other parts of Ogbomoso, as well as Jabata and several other villages.

As a result of the bridge collapse, Oladeji noted the people of Katangua had been practically isolated from civilization, with commercial, educational, health, agricultural and other social activities totally paralysed.

The Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin-led Assembly had subsequently asked the state Ministry of Public Works, and Transport and other relevant government agencies to immediately set machineries in motion for the reconstruction of the destroyed Aadiun River bridge.

This is just as the Assembly urged the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to direct Ogbomoso North Local Government in whose jurisdiction Aaduin River is situated to provide a makeshift passage to ameliorate the hardship faced by the people of the affected community.

Commenting, Honourable Jacob Bamigboye representing Oriire constituency reported that the bridge linking Iluju and Community High School had collapsed such that students of the school had to be moved to a primary school.

Bamigboye said there is a need for the state government to call local government chairmen in the state to order.

Also speaking, Honourable Isiaka Kazeem of Oyo West/Oyo East constituency said recent flood had damaged several bridges in his constituency.

He said the situation questioned the capability and competence of local government administration to fix and maintain roads and bridges in their domains.

Also speaking, Honourable Seyi Adisa of Afijio constituency said the Odo-Aro bridge which links Imini and Ilora communities in Afijio had collapsed with affected dwellers going through hell moving from one place to another.

Majority leader of the Assembly, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin said with the high number of damaged bridges and roads across the state, it had become expedient for the state government to take urgent actions.

Minority leader, Honourable Asimiyu Alarape said farmers bore the consequences of poor linking roads and bridges as they are unable to take their goods from farm to market.





He said there is an urgent need to grade roads for farmers not to continue to suffer harvest losses.

Speaking, Honourable Olusola Owolabi of Ibadan North East 2 constituency said flood was overflowing bridges and roads because the state government intentionally removed some bad hydraulic structures with a view to erect new hydraulic structures.

On his part, Honourable Simeon Oyeleke of Surulere/Ogo-Oluwa constituency charged the state ministry of public works and transport to direct local government chairmen to compile a list of damaged drainages and bridges in need of state government intervention.

While adopting the motion by Oladeji, speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Bimbo Oladeji said the state government is taking action on fixing the damages but is hampered by dwindling resources.

He also mandated the House Committee on Public Works and Transport to check the quality of infrastructure done by local government and state government.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Oriire State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Jacob Abidoye Bamigboye has urged Governor Seyi Makinde, through the office of his Special Assistant on Security, to direct Security Agencies including Amotekun to beef up security at the Old Oyo National Park as well as Yawota village in the Constituency.

Bamigboye said the call became imperative following a strange occurrence in the village two weeks ago.

Bamigboye made the appeal while presenting a Matter of Urgent Public Importance on the appearance of a man in Yawota village who bought a pot of cooked beans and loaves of bread worth N30,000 and took same to the Old Oyo National Park.

The Oriire Lawmaker noted that there was the need for the security agencies to comb the forest to ensure some criminal-minded elements are not lurking or hiding in the park.

He expressed apprehension over the safety of the people of Ogbomosholand, Oriire local Government and particularly the people of Yawota village and its environs.

Bamigboye called for urgent action from Security agencies to avoid having bandits, kidnappers and terrorists in the Old Oyo National Park who may end up causing problems for the community.

