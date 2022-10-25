Oyo lawmaker enrolls 300 constituents in health insurance, gives them medical equipment

Three hundred people drawn from all walks of life in the Ibadan North Federal constituency have been enrolled in a health insurance scheme by the member representing Ibadan North in the House of Representatives, Hon Musiliu Olaide Akinremi.

At a ceremony in Samonda, Ibadan, on Saturday, each of the 300 beneficiaries was also given a sphygmomanometer (sphyg) and a digital thermometer while those who need them were provided with dentures, glasses and hearing aids.

The beneficiaries, preponderance of whom are women, were trained on how to handle the devices and were also charged by doctors and sundry health workers on the need to monitor their vitals and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, the lawmaker representing Ibadan North, Hon Olaide Akinremi, who was represented by Mr. Damola Layade, said the medical outreach cum empowerment became necessary upon the realization that many people could not afford basic healthcare due to paucity of funds.

Akinremi said “A lot of people fall ill and won’t go to the hospital because they cannot afford to pay for consultation, drugs or the general cost of basic healthcare. We saw the need to bridge the gap in this regard and designed a programme that will help them benefit from a health insurance scheme. The insurance scheme is basically designed like the regular health insurance scheme but it is localised within Ibadan North.”

According to Akinremi, the health insurance scheme would be run by three hospitals in Ibadan North and it covers basic medical care for one year. Also, the various devices given to them would help them to constantly monitor their vital health statistics and stand a chance to seek further medical attention when they notice that something is not normal.

At the programme, beneficiaries were trained on how to handle and use the devices; were tested for various ailments and were also screened.

The outreach, the lawmaker added, was done in collaboration with the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, pointing out that the institute’s involvement was in the area of social responsibility and the need to support the community.

