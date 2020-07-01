Oyo Judiciary to commence annual vacation July 25

The Oyo State judiciary will based on the provisions of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2010 and other enabling laws commence on its annual vacation on July 25.

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola, made this order declaring the period of July 25 to September 10 as the annual vacation of the judiciary in his capacity as the head of the state judiciary.

In the notice signed by the Chief Judge, he stated that “in the exercise of the powers conferred on me by paragraph 4(b) of Order 45 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2010 and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf, I, Abimbola Munta Ladipo, Chief Judge of Oyo State do hereby appoint the period commencing on Wednesday the 25th day of July 2020 and ending on Thursday the 10th day of September 2020, both dates inclusive, as the annual vacation of the High Court of Justice of Oyo State of Nigeria.”

He, however, declared that courts will be open for civil actions and other cases that are time-bound like enforcement of right matters or in cases where parties and the government enter an agreement.

“During the period, courts shall remain open, civil actions, bail applications and enforcement of Fundamental Human Rights cases may be heard. Further, where any action needs expeditious hearing and the judge at the request of all parties concerned, agrees to hear such actions, same will be heard,” he stated.

