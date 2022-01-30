Oyo judiciary inaugurates Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice Law

As part of efforts to provide an efficient and effective practice direction that would consider different means of practising and administering criminal justice law in Oyo State, the Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Friday inaugurated the committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice Law in the state.

The committee, which will be headed by Justice Ladiran Akintola, is expected to look at the shortcomings within the system that had been operative in the state over the years, is expected to further access the practice and proffer suggestions that would fast track the dispensation of justice and curb congestion in courts.

The committee comprises representatives of the police, correctional centres, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oyo State agencies, nongovernmental bodies and other stakeholders.

In his charge to the committee, Justice Abimbola said when judgment is fast-tracked, it will help to decongest correctional centres and ensure that juvenile offenders are not kept unnecessarily longer at correctional homes.

He added that “there is no law that does not have its own rules to explain its operations, so we need a practice direction for the operators to follow. The practice direction will assist the understanding and the operation of the use of the administration of criminal justice law.”

According to him, effective implementation of the criminal law involves all partners including the police and all of them are carried along with the committee.

Speaking on the leadership of the committee, Justice Abimbola described Justice Akintola as an erudite judge that is not only capable of leading the committee well in the discharge of its duty but will also ensure that he looks at the issues holistically and covers all necessary areas.

In his acceptance speech, Justice Akintola said he is happy to take on the assignment and promised that the committee will deliver on its mandate within the shortest period and would not exceed the time given.

Justice Akintola enjoined the police and other stakeholders to cooperate with the committee to achieve its goal as everyone has a role to play in attaining the expected objectives.