The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State will conduct a mock accreditation exercise in two polling units in each of the 351 Registration Areas across all 33 Local Government Areas of the state on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

The exercise, scheduled to hold between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., is part of preparations ahead of the 2027 General Election in the state.

In a statement signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Professor Adeniran Rahmon Tella, he said the exercise had been designed to test the operational readiness, functionality and efficiency of the Commission’s accreditation technology using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing (IReV) Portal devices.

Professor Tella said the Commission attached great importance to the exercise, adding that it remained an avenue to assess the effectiveness of the accreditation process, identify notable operational challenges, evaluate the level of preparedness of election officials and familiarise the electorate with the procedures and requirements for voter accreditation on Election Day.

He implored voters in all the affected polling units to come out en masse and participate in the exercise.

He also urged all relevant stakeholders to demonstrate commitment, professionalism and diligence in the discharge of their responsibilities, stressing that the credibility of an election largely depended on effective planning, operational efficiency and strict adherence to established electoral guidelines.