Energy

Oyo: IBEDC engages stakeholders on challenges in power supply, distribution

Soji Ajibola
IBEDC sold out, IBEDC logo

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has engaged the stakeholders on the various challenges facing power supplies across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

The interactive session, tagged ‘Breakfast Meeting with Managing Directors and Key Customers’, which brought together major business leaders within the IBEDC network, was held in Ibadan on Thursday.

The issues bordering on persistent issues, such as voltage fluctuations, supply inconsistencies and response time to faults were deliberated on.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IBEDC, Engineer Francis Agoha, in his address, said the forum was designed not only to identify and resolve existing challenges but also to strengthen collaboration with valued customers.

“We want to understand their challenges and jointly chart a way forward. This will be a periodic engagement to help us track the progress of the issues raised and ensure continuous improvement. Our goal is for customers to truly appreciate the quality of our supply and services,” he said.

Agoha assured attendees that the company was already working on measures to deliver tangible improvements in service delivery.

He noted that the meeting itself reflected IBEDC’s renewed sense of accountability and commitment to its clients.

“I am holding my colleagues responsible for ensuring that the problems identified here are promptly addressed.

“We have taken note of the key issues affecting our major customers and are fully ready to resolve them,” he added.

Participants at the event welcomed the initiative, expressing willingness to partner with IBEDC in tackling electricity supply challenges in the region, as many described the engagement as a positive step towards achieving a more reliable and customer-focused power distribution system across Oyo State.

