Oyo Housing Corporation mediates between Bodija Estate residents, club owners

THE Oyo State Housing Corporation on Thursday met with members of the Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA) and a group of club owners within the estate.

The residents had last week cried out that the club owners were disturbing their peace with noise pollution, indiscriminate car parking and unnecessary loitering in and around the estate by miscreants, hoodlums and prostitutes.

They called on the Oyo State government and relevant agencies, including Oyo State Housing Corporation and Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, to come to their rescue, noting that the estate was designed to be residential and not commercial as it was now turning into.

The chairman of the Housing Corporation, Chief Bayo Lawal, while addressing members of BERA and the club owners within the estate, stated that both parties should be able to live together in peace and tranquillity while the corporation, which superintends both parties, must intervene and bring the two parties together for mutual understanding.

Lawal said: “Ordinarily this is a residential outfit and Bodija Estate came into being in 1958 for residential purposes, but it important to note that there must be changes from time to time.

“In fact, the law recognises that there must be a change of use from time to time. We put that at the back of our minds when certain outfits are coming up in terms of commercial outfits, in terms of industrial outfits within Bodija Estate that produce goods and services.”

He said the corporation felt concerned when the residents complained that their peace was being disturbed, especially by club operators, stressing that he got in touch with some of the outfits with a view to addressing the challenges posed from time to time based on the complaints of the residents.

He added that the club owners had been responding in terms of noise pollution, miscreants loitering around, among others.

“But in the last two weeks, the matter became so strident that Bodija Estate Residents Association put it in the media, especially online media, complaining bitterly against some club operators and these complaints got the attention of higher authorities, hence this meeting is not instigated by anybody but Oyo State Housing Corporation.

“And we believe that we must have an understanding, we must have some meeting points for the residents and commercial outfits, particularly club operators,” the chairman said.

He charged them to feel free to express themselves, promising that as an authority, the corporation was willing to do everything to ensure that there is mutuality between the residents and commercial outfits.

He assured them that the corporation, through the Oyo State Housing Law 2001, would not allow the estate to be bastardised.

He reiterated that the meeting was called purposely for reconciliation of interests that appeared irreconcilable.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the chairman of BERA and the representative who spoke on behalf of club owners said the two parties had agreed to cohabit peacefully within the confines of the law.

They arrived at a 12-point resolution at the end of the meeting as read to the hearing of both parties by the corporation’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr Kunle Sanni.

