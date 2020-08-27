Oyo hospital board chairman harps on effective health monitoring system

The chairman, Oyo State Hospitals Management Board, Dr Gbola Adetunji, has harped on the need for efficient and effective monitoring system in health sector, saying that this will afford the general public the opportunity to get the needed health care at appropriate time.

Dr Adetunji stated this while inspecting the health facilities at St. Peter’s Hospital, Aremo, Oni and Sons Hospital, Ring road and Jericho Specialist Hospital, all in Ibadan .

The board chairman emphasized the need for concerned authorities in various facilities in the state to ensure that both the medical personnel and non – medical personnel under their watch work as a team, noting that it would make people of the state enjoy qualitative health care services.

Dr Adetunji , who expressed delight on dedication to duty by personnel in the hospitals, said efforts were ongoing towards building on the existing structures to make the facilities more productive.

He said: “The facility tour became imperative for the board to find out the problems or perhaps challenges in each facility and to respond to such holistically, towards improving health care services in the state.”

“We are going to see how to increase the hours the hospitals have access to power supply, probably 24 hours in a day, to avert the delay of test results from laboratories through alternative power supply.

“Also, the renovation of structures and supply of necessary equipment to make health workers more efficient and professional in discharge of duties are the priority of this administration.”

He said further ,”part of our mandate as board of the health sector, include the upgrading of nine tertiary health care facilities in the state to antonymous institutions that would be self-sufficient, self-sustaining self-accounting, as well as training centres for resident doctors, specialist nurses amongst others.

“Another area of our focus is the upgrading of general hospitals to semi – autonomous institutions, manpower development and empowerment. All these will further make health care services accessible, affordable and qualitative.”

It would be recalled that the team had earlier visited Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Yemetu and Ring Road Specialist Hospital, Ibadan for same purpose.

